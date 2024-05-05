The Match Review findings for Saturday's round eight games are in

Callum Brown bumps Tom McCartin during Greater Western Sydney's clash against Sydney in round eight, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

GREATER Western Sydney forward Callum Brown has been suspended for three matches for his bump on Sydney defender Tom McCartin, while Toby Greene has been fined for striking.

Brown caught McCartin high with a bump during the Giants' Sydney derby loss to the Swans on Saturday.

McCartin was substituted out of the game after failing a head injury assessment.

The Match Review Officer graded the incident as careless conduct with severe impact and high contact.

Learn More 00:46

If GWS accept the sanction, Brown will miss the Giants' clashes against Essendon, the Western Bulldogs and Geelong.

The 23-year-old has enjoyed a strong 2024 campaign, kicking 15 goals in eight games.

Brown's star teammate Toby Greene was fined $3750 - $2500 with an early plea - for striking Swan Jake Lloyd.

Fellow Giant Harry Himmelberg was also fined $3750 - $2500 with an early plea - for tripping James Rowbottom during the third quarter.

North Melbourne's Liam Shiels also copped a fine for striking St Kilda's Angus Hastie during Saturday's twilight game, while West Coast's Brady Hough received the same fine for the same offence against Essendon's Xavier Duursma on Saturday night.