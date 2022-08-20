Ben Brown leaves the field injured during Melbourne's win over Brisbane in round 23, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

BRISBANE has been dealt a massive blow ahead of the 2022 Toyota AFL Finals Series with rising star Cam Rayner and important defender Noah Answerth both banned for one match.

Rayner was reported for rough conduct when he left Ben Brown bloodied and bruised after a heavy tackle on the Gabba turf during the Lions' 58-point loss to Melbourne on Friday night.

The incident was graded as careless conduct, medium impact and high contact, leading to a one-game ban.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Rayner reported for bruising tackle on Brown Cam Rayner is reported for a dangerous tackle on Ben Brown

Answerth was also suspended after being cited for striking Alex Neal-Bullen during the second quarter.

His incident was graded as intentional conduct, medium impact and body contact.

The Lions can finish in fifth place if Collingwood loses to Carlton on Sunday, or drop to sixth if that result is reversed.