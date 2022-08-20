AFTER an unprecedented week at Essendon, Saturday night resumed somewhat normal programming for the Bombers.

Richmond, for the 13th straight time, beat them at the MCG, storming past the red and black in the second half to lock in seventh place on the AFL ladder and their return to the finals this year.

Though the Tigers were comfortable victors – winning 21.15 (141) to 11.9 (75) – the watch throughout the night was on Essendon in what is expected to be Ben Rutten's final game as coach of the club ahead of Sunday's board meeting to decide his future.

BOMBERS v TIGERS Full match coverage and stats

Rutten, having coached boundary-side for most of the season, moved up to the coaching box for the final round with his side again falling victim to the deficiencies that have plagued it throughout 2022 with an inability to shut down opposition scoring.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Highlights: Essendon v Richmond The Bombers and Tigers clash in round 23

This time it was Richmond who breezed through the Bombers' defence particularly in the second half as the Tigers kicked 11 goals to four after half-time. But it did come with a worry, with red-hot star forward Tom Lynch substituted out of the game in the fourth quarter and icing his groin on the bench after booting five goals.

'I DESERVED BETTER' Unhappy Rutten wants to stay at Essendon

Rutten continued to hold himself well under intense scrutiny brought on by his own board and its failed attempt to land Alastair Clarkson as coach. But the on-field performance was more of the same in a season that has seen the Bombers' spiral to a bottom-four finish.

Dion Prestia was best afield, gathering 31 disposals, five clearances and booting a goal, while Lynch continued his dominant run of form, taking his tally to 21 from his past four games. The injury concern was a worry out of the win, though, two weeks out from the finals series.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Lynch heats up with hat-trick to make late charge at Coleman Tom Lynch creeps higher up the Coleman Medal leaderboard after kicking three in a row

The Tigers got off to a strong opening, with Noah Cumberland's pair of goals in the opening minutes setting up a convincing first term. Although Essendon's midfield was benefiting from Sam Draper's influence in the ruck, the Tigers had more options and sliced through the Bombers' defence.

Massimo D'Ambrosio's two goals in the opening quarter kept the Bombers within touching distance, but the Tigers scored with ease, piling on six goals in the first term to lead by 19 points at quarter-time.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard D'Ambrosio continues Bomber's response Massimo D'Ambrosio gathers ball from contest and kicks a beauty

The Bombers continued to hang in there in the second term. Richmond looked set to run away with the game when Shane Edwards kicked his third goal to extend their lead to 24 points midway through the term. A late goal to Peter Wright, who had his opportunities in the half, steadied the Bombers back to a 19-point deficit at the main break.

But Richmond broke Essendon's resistance in the third quarter, slamming on six goals to two to open up a 44-point gap at the final change. Bombers players huddled around Rutten at three-quarter time, but there was to be no late charge in a tough end to a torrid week for the club.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Bolton dodges and drills it from outside 50 Shai Bolton plays on and avoids Zach Merrett to kick a beauty

Richmond's re-energised forward line

There's little doubt Noah Cumberland has added a different edge to Richmond's front half since breaking into the side in round 17. He had kicked 15 goals in his past six games for the Tigers before Saturday night and kicked another three against Essendon, matched up against best and fairest winner Jordan Ridley. The powerful and quick left-footer has made a difference to the Richmond mix, as has Maurice Rioli, who was quieter against Essendon than recent weeks but finished with a goal and again plenty of forward pressure.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Cumberland kicks off night with back-to-back beauties Noah Cumberland kicks back-to-back goals in the first 90 seconds of the match

Hurley's farewell

For the last time, Michael Hurley was the last Bomber to enter the field at the start of the game. A superstition that has been put on hold since 2020 after his debilitating hip injury after his infection at the start of last year, the Bombers' No.18 was the final player to run up the race and onto the MCG turf, despite being the one most Essendon fans were there to watch. The retiring Bomber got his special moment in the final two minutes, when he slotted a goal from close range after taking a mark in the forward pocket. In front of Essendon members, Hurley coolly kicked the goal and was mobbed by teammates. His respect within the competition was seen by Tigers opponents also getting over to him to congratulate him on the goal.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Hurley marks final game with fairytale major Michael Hurley is surrounded by Bombers and Tigers as he closes his career with a goal

Richmond's finals warm up

The Tigers needed to do good work late in the season to set up their finals tilt, but having beaten Brisbane, Port Adelaide and Hawthorn before the Bombers' clash, had already sewn up their top-eight spot. The clash with Essendon was a straightforward win that should leave them in a strong position to go further than just the elimination final set to be played against either Collingwood or Brisbane. And they are expecting to get Dustin Martin back for their first final. Watch out.

ESSENDON 3.2 7.6 9.8 11.9 (75)

RICHMOND 6.3 10.7 16.10 21.15 (141)

GOALS

Essendon: Wright 3, D'Ambrosio 2, Draper, Heppell, Hurley, Menzie, Parish, Stringer

Richmond: Lynch 5, Cumberland 3, Edwards 3, Bolton, Cotchin, McIntosh, Miller, Pickett, Prestia, Riewoldt, Rioli, Ross, Sonsie

BEST

Essendon: Prestia, Lynch, Cotchin, Baker, Vlastuin, Short

Richmond: Merrett, Parish, Shiel, Martin, Wright

INJURIES

Essendon: Stringer (concussion)

Richmond: Lynch (hamstring/groin)

SUBSTITUTES

Essendon: Jye Menzie (replaced Stringer in the second quarter)

Richmond: Jason Castagna (replaced Lynch in the fourth quarter)