WEST Coast superstar Nic Naitanui underwent minor surgery on his right knee on Monday following the Eagles' final-round loss to Geelong.

Naitanui did not play in the match, but had been playing through right knee soreness in the latter stages of the season after developing the issue following the round 17 clash against Carlton.

"Nic bravely played on under some duress to help the club after developing soreness in his knee, but it was clear in the recent match against Fremantle he was becoming more restricted with his movement," West Coast football manager Gavin Bell said.

"It was always likely Nic would need surgery to aid his recovery and we are confident he will be ready to go when pre-season training resumes."

Nic Naitanui in action in West Coast's match against Fremantle at Optus Stadium on August 13, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

The Eagles finished the season in 17th place after winning just two games.