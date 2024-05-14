Lloyd Meek and Rowan Marshall compete in a ruck contest during the match between Hawthorn and St Kilda at University of Tasmania Stadium in round nine, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

TRADE regret. It's a horrible thing and big Saints star Rowan Marshall (RUC, $958,000) certainly made sure his ex-coaches felt the full wrath of it.

After appearing to be carrying an injury during rounds six and seven where he didn't look himself for scores of 62 and 73, a number of coaches traded the big fella out for Jordon Sweet (RUC, $502,000) to generate some cash and upgrade a rookie to a premium elsewhere.

After scoring 117 in week one of the experiment to Sweet's 88, the jury was out whether the move warranted a tick of approval but the question was well and truly answered on the weekend - no tick.

Marshall was back to his dominant best and his scoring reflected that with a round-high 164 from 28 disposals and 11 tackles, all while Sweet missed the round with illness. It doesn't get much worse than that.

In good news however, it's a great time to bring him in after dropping $87K since the start of the year and carrying a BE of 92.

Jordon Sweet and Elliott Himmelberg during the match between Adelaide and Port Adelaide at Adelaide Oval in round eight, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

The popular plan this week is to revert to the traditional trading of a fattened cash cow down to a rookie priced player and using the money to remove a rookie off the ground by upgrading them to a fallen premium.

Thankfully, there are plenty of players that fall under those required categories to make that happen.

There is always another option, one that none of us owners really want to talk about. Could you downgrade early season hero Harry Sheezel (DEF, $996,000) to a fallen premium in order to generate the cash for the rookie upgrade?

Trade tip: Keep an eye on your team structure against the byes while working out your trades. A nice even balance throughout the four weeks will serve you well.

MOST TRADED IN

Joe Richards (FWD, $242,000)

Clayton Oliver (MID, $725,000)

Bruce Reville (MID/FWD, $259,000)

Joel Freijah MID/FWD, $228,000)

Lachie Sullivan (MID, $271,000)

MOST TRADED OUT

Matt Roberts (MID/DEF, $600,000)

Harvey Thomas (MID/FWD, $409,000)

Will Graham (DEF/MID, $490,000)

Ollie Dempsey (DEF/MID, $522,000)

Harry Sheezel (DEF, $996,000)

Harley Reid is tackled by Nick Daicos during the match between Collingwood and West Coast at Marvel Stadium in round nine, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

TOP FIVE PRICE RISES

Darcy Fogarty (FWD, $532,000) +$57,000

James Harmes (MID/FWD, $644,000) +$57,000

Lloyd Meek (RUC, $710,000) +$710,000 +$56,000

Colby McKercher (MID/DEF, $592,000) +$53,000

Caleb Windsor MID/FWD, $513,000) +$51,000

TOP FIVE PRICE FALLS

Ben Hobbs MID/FWD, $520,000) -$57,000

Brodie Smith (DEF, $583,000) -$55,000

Dom Sheed (MID, $522,000) -$54,000

Harry Sheezel (DEF, $996,000) -$52,000

Liam Henry (MID, $602,000) -$51,000

Harry Sheezel handballs during North Melbourne's clash against St Kilda in round eight, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

LOWEST BREAKEVENS

Joe Richards (FWD, $242,000) - 13

Lachie Sullivan (MID, $271,000) -9

Bruce Reville (MID/FWD, $259,000) -4

Joel Freijah MID/FWD, $228,000) -1

Dante Visentini (RUC, $310,000) 9

HIGHEST BREAKEVENS

Harry Sheezel (DEF, $996,000) 167

Connor Rozee (MID, $852,000) 156

Noah Anderson (MID, $909,000) 146

Lachie Whitfield (DEF, $838,000) 143

Zach Merrett (MID, $985,000) 140

Zach Merrett in action during the match between Essendon and Greater Western Sydney at Marvel Stadium in round nine, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

STOCKS UP

Clayton Oliver (MID, $725,000): The Dees star is starting to look himself again and his numbers are reflecting that with 31 and 26 disposals in his last two games, adding an impressive eight tackles in his last outing for scores of 106 and 99 respectively. He has a great two-game stretch on the horizon with games against the Eagles and Saints where he will smash his BE of 74. He is one of the genuine bargains of the year, down a whopping $302,000 on his original asking price.

Nick Daicos (DEF/MID, $913,000): The Pies star has been a great trade target the past two weeks and if you continue to snooze on it, he will be a million dollar man. He has been back to his best the last two weeks with scores of 122 and 131 with the most recent coming from 36 disposals, five marks, seven tackles and a goal. He has a BE of just 84 and is currently available for $69K cheaper than his original price tag.

Tom Green (MID, $817,000): What a relief for his owners it was to see the big fella back out there, just a week off being subbed out with an ankle injury on seven points. He worked hard against the Bombers, collecting 34 disposals and scoring 98 points to give him a BE of 133 heading into nice match ups with the Dogs and Cats prior to his bye. Although he will likely drop a fraction more in price, he remains a bargain to buy into given his drop of $181K since the start of the year.

Joe Richards (FWD, $242,000): The 24-year-old Pie is one of the best downgrade targets following his impressive game on the weekend, albeit against the Eagles. He had 18 disposals, three marks, six tackles and a goal for 81 while playing an impressive 91 per cent TOG. It leaves him with the best BE in the game at -13.

Joe Richards celebrates his first League goal during the match between Collingwood and West Coast at Marvel Stadium in round nine, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Joel Freijah (MID/FWD, $228,000): The Dogs debuted another one and the 18-year-old made the most of his opportunity collecting 17 disposals, taking four marks and laying two tackles on his way to 62 in a soft match-up with the Tigers. He certainly looked the part and should have earned himself the job security to make some cash. He has a BE of -1.

STOCKS DOWN

Harry Sheezel (DEF, $996,000): How quickly the tide can turn. After being the No.1 player in the game as a defender, the Sheez has been pushed up the ground and let’s face it, the ball isn’t there enough for him to be able to sustain his million-dollar price tag. He dropped $52K this week after falling short of triple figures for the second week in a row with just 71 from 21 disposals, two marks and three tackles, a far cry from what we saw him doing earlier in the year. However, young gun Colby McKercher will miss at least this week with a foot injury, which could open the door for Sheezel to return to his half-back role.

Harley Reid (FWD/MID, $535,000): The 19-year-old is an absolute machine, don’t get me wrong, but as far as Fantasy goes, it’s a good time to part ways. He has been great, increasing an impressive $235K since the beginning of the year but his two most recent performances of 55 and 54 now means his BE of 63 is outweighing his most recent form. If you do decide to hold, the positive news is he has a nice draw up until his bye including games against the Saints and Roos.

Nat Fyfe (MID/FWD, $615,000): It was only three weeks ago the Dockers star had 37 disposals and 118. Unfortunately since then he has received a vest and also recorded a quiet performance against the Swans with 19 touches and 58. It leaves him with a BE of 89, so the timing is good to take the $124K from the start of the season and run.

Nat Fyfe in action during the match between Fremantle and Sydney at Optus Stadium in round nine, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

Matt Roberts (MID/DEF, $600,000): The 20-year-old has been the pick of the cash cows, averaging 74 while increasing by $355K on the season. Unfortunately he has dropped off the last couple of weeks with scores of 49 and 39 which has left his value moving in the wrong direction, dropping $30K last week. Another consequence of his drop in form is he now has a BE of 99, so a swift trade is recommended before he undoes all his good work on the cash front.

Harvey Thomas (FWD/MID, $409,000): The popular cash cow has become a target for the vest, and that the last thing his coaches want to see. It has resulted in two poor scores of 31 and 14, leaving a sense of urgency to trade him out before he loses any more cash. The 18-year-old dropped $22K last round and is carrying a BE of 73, a total he has surpassed three times this year. He has a friendly match-up with the Dogs this week, but the vest is the obvious concern moving forward.

