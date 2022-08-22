THE AFL wishes to advise the Therabody AFL All Australian selection panel has confirmed the squad of 44 players that is in contention for selection for the 2022 AFL All Australian Team.

The Therabody All Australian selectors were asked to select 44 players, increased from 40 in previous years, to recognise the leading players across all parts of the field – forwards, defenders and midfielders/rucks. The list of players in the wider squad was expanded to ensure it recognised elite performers across the home and away season.

The final team of 22, as per the criteria established in 2007, will be selected as if to play a match and will be named on Wednesday, 24 August, as part of the AFL Awards.

Reigning premiers Melbourne had the most players selected in the squad, with six nominations, while the Geelong Cats, who finished first on the ladder at the end of the home and away season, had five players nominated.

The full list of club representation was – Adelaide Crows (two selections), Brisbane Lions (three), Carlton (five), Collingwood (three), Essendon (nil), Fremantle (two), Geelong Cats (five), Gold Coast Suns (two), GWS Giants (two), Hawthorn (one), Melbourne (six), North Melbourne (nil), Port Adelaide (one), Richmond (three), St Kilda (two), Sydney Swans (four), West Coast (one) and Western Bulldogs (two).

Eleven members of the 2021 team were again nominated as potential All Australians while 2021 captain Max Gawn could be selected for a sixth separate All Australian team, as the most-capped player in the squad. The Geelong Cats’ Tom Hawkins and Western Bulldogs’ Marcus Bontempelli are both in line for a potential fifth All Australian selection.

Brothers Andrew and Angus Brayshaw were both named in the squad of 44 players and could become the third set of brothers to be selected in the same team in a single year, following the Madden brothers (Simon and Justin, 1987) and the Cornes brothers (Chad and Kane, 2007). Collingwood’s Josh Daicos was named in the squad for the first time, after his father Peter was a three-time All Australian in 1982, 1988 and 1990.

The 2022 All Australian selection panel is Gillon McLachlan (chairman), Jude Bolton, Nathan Buckley, Kane Cornes, Andrew Dillon, Glen Jakovich, Gerard Healy, Chris Johnson, Cameron Ling, Nick Riewoldt and Brad Scott. Kevin Sheehan is also a selector for the NAB AFL Rising Star Award.

The squad members named are in alphabetical order and are as follows:

Tom Barrass, West Coast Eagles

Never previously All Australian

19 matches this season

Averages 15.5 disposals, 7.6 marks, 1.6 contested marks, 3.8 intercept marks, 7.5 spoils and 4.1 rebound 50s per game.

Mark Blicavs, Geelong Cats

Never previously All Australian

21 matches this season

Averages 17.7 disposals, 76.9 per cent disposal efficiency, 14.6 hitouts, four hit outs to advantage and 3.3 clearances.

Shai Bolton, Richmond

Never previously All Australian

22 matches this season

Averages 17.9 disposals, 64.1 per cent disposal efficiency, 3.7 clearances, 2.2 tackles, and 1.9 goals and 4.5 inside 50s per game.

Marcus Bontempelli, Western Bulldogs

2016, 2019, 2020 and 2021 All Australian

21 matches this season

Averages 23.2 disposals, 72.5 per cent disposal efficiency, 5.3 clearances, 5.1 tackles, one goal and 5.7 inside 50s per game.

Andrew Brayshaw, Fremantle

Never previously All Australian

22 matches this season

Averages 29.1 disposals, 73.1 per cent disposal efficiency, 4.1 clearances, 6.3 tackles, 0.5 goals and 4.3 inside 50s per game.

Angus Brayshaw, Melbourne

Never previously All Australian

22 matches this season

Averages 26.1 disposals, 71.6 per cent disposal efficiency, 7.4 marks, 0.5 contested marks, 2.4 intercept marks 1.1 spoils and 3.6 rebound 50s per game.

Charlie Cameron, Brisbane Lions

2019 All Australian

22 matches this season

Averages 2.1 goals, 0.9 goal assists, 1.2 score assists, 11.9 disposals, four mark, and 3.1 tackles per game.

Jeremy Cameron, Geelong Cats

2013 and 2019 All Australian

21 matches this season

Averages 2.8 goals, 0.8 goal assists, 1.1 score assists, 16.2 disposals, six marks, 1.1 contested mark, and 1.4 tackles per game.

Patrick Cripps, Carlton

2018 and 2019 All Australian

21 matches this season

Averages 28.1 disposals, 70.9 per cent disposal efficiency, 15.3 contested possessions, 7.7 clearances, five tackles, one goal and 4.5 inside 50s per game.

Jack Crisp, Collingwood

Never previously All Australian

22 matches this season

Averages 23.6 disposals, 67.2 disposal efficiency, 9.2 contested possessions, 3.8 clearances, 5.5 tackles, 0.4 goals, 0.8 score assists, and 5.3 inside 50s per game.

Brennan Cox, Fremantle

Never previously All Australian

21 matches this season

Averages 16.2 disposals, 84.5 per cent disposal efficiency, 6.3 marks, 1.5 contested marks, 2.4 intercept marks, 6.1 spoils, 1.1 goals conceded and 4.6 rebound 50s per game.

Charlie Curnow, Carlton

Never previously All Australian

22 matches this season

Averages 2.9 goals, 0.5 goal assists, 0.9 score assists, 12 disposals, 61 per cent disposal efficiency, 5.7 marks, 1.9 contested marks, 1.6 tackles, 3.2 inside 50s per game.

Josh Daicos, Collingwood

Never previously All Australian

22 matches this season

Averages 21.2 disposals, 70.7 per cent disposal efficiency, 2.3 clearances, 2.4 tackles, 3.5 inside 50s.

Bayley Fritsch, Melbourne

Never previously All Australian

22 matches this season

Averages 2.3 goals, one score assist, 3.6 marks, 9.5 disposals, 1.4 tackles and 1.95 marks inside 50 per game.

Max Gawn, Melbourne

2016, 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021 All Australian

20 matches this season

Averages 26.5 hitouts, 19.1 disposals, 59.5 per cent disposal efficiency, 0.6 goals, 52.6 per cent hitout win, 8.6 hitouts to advantage and 4.7 clearances per game.

Tom Hawkins, Geelong Cats

2012, 2019, 2020, 2021 All Australian

22 matches this season

Averages 2.7 goals, 1.2 goal assists, two score assists, 13.2 disposals, 63.1 per cent disposal efficiency, 5.9 marks, 1.8 contested marks and 1.4 tackles per game.

Isaac Heeney, Sydney Swans

Never previously All Australian

22 matches this season

Averages 2.1 goals, 0.5 goal assists, 1.1 score assists, 17 disposals, 70.1 per cent disposal efficiency, 4.8 marks, 0.8 contested marks, 4.4 tackles and 2.8 inside 50s per game.

Josh Kelly, GWS GIANTS

2017 All Australian

21 matches this season

Averages 26.6 disposals, 76.2 per cent disposal efficiency, 17.4 uncontested possessions, 3.8 clearances, 4.8 tackles and 4.2 inside 50s per game.

Rory Laird, Adelaide Crows

2017 and 2018 All Australian

20 matches this season

Averages 33 disposals, 73.1 per cent disposal efficiency, 7.6 clearances, 8.1 tackles, 0.3 goals and 4.7 inside 50s per game.

Tom Lynch, Richmond

2016 All Australian

18 matches this season

Averages 3.3 goals, 0.7 score assists, 12.3 disposals, 67.4 per cent disposal efficiency, 5.9 marks, 3.2 contested possessions, 1.4 tackles and 2.2 inside 50s per game.

Jack Macrae, Western Bulldogs

2019 and 2021 All Australian

22 matches this season

Averages 30.5 disposals, 77 per cent disposal efficiency, 6.5 clearances, 3.8 tackles, 1.6 score assists and five inside 50s per game.

Steven May, Melbourne

2021 All Australian

20 matches this season

Averages 19 disposals, 85.3 per cent disposal efficiency, 4.9 marks, 1.4 contested marks, 2.8 intercept marks, 1.2 tackles, 5.7 spoils, 7.9 rebound 50s and 1.8 goals conceded per game.

Hugh McCluggage, Brisbane Lions

Never previously All Australian

21 matches this season

Averages 25 disposals, 69.3 per cent disposal efficiency, 16.3 uncontested possessions, 3.8 clearances, 4.8 tackles, 0.9 goals, 1.3 score assists, 4.4 inside 50s.

Brayden Maynard, Collingwood

Never previously All Australian

20 matches this season

Averages 17.5 disposals, 73.8 per cent disposal efficiency, 4.7 marks, 2 intercept marks, 3.3 tackles, 3 spoils, 3.5 rebound 50s and 1.1 goals conceded per game.

Touk Miller, Gold Coast SUNS

2021 All Australian

22 matches this season

Averages 28.5 disposals, 63.3 per cent disposal efficiency, 7.9 clearances, 6 tackles, 0.7 goal assists and 5.5 inside 50s per game.

Callum Mills, Sydney Swans

Never previously All Australian

22 matches this season

Averages 24.9 disposals, 74.8 per cent disposal efficiency, four clearances, 6.3 tackles 1.1 score assists, and 4.2 inside 50s.

Lachie Neale, Brisbane Lions

2019 and 2020 All Australian

22 matches this season

Averages 30.1 disposals, 69.7 disposal efficiency, 7.3 clearances, 4.5 tackles, 0.5 goals and 4.4 inside 50s per game.

Clayton Oliver, Melbourne

2018 and 2021 All Australian

21 matches this season

Averages 33.5 disposals, 68.1 per cent disposal efficiency, 17.7 contested possessions, 8.7 clearances, five tackles, 1.5 score assists and 5.4 inside 50s per game.

Tom Papley, Sydney Swans

2021 All Australian

16 matches this season

Averages 1.6 goals, 1.7 score assists, 14.9 disposals, 4.3 marks, 2.1 tackles and 3.2 inside 50s per game.

Christian Petracca, Melbourne

2020 and 2021 All Australian

22 matches this season

Averages 28.3 disposals, 68.3 per cent disposal efficiency, 4.6 clearances, 3.3 tackles, 1.3 goal assists and 6.6 inside 50s per game.

Daniel Rioli, Richmond

Never previously All Australian

22 matches this season

Averages 20.6 disposals, 83.7 per cent disposal efficiency, 4.9 marks, 1.2 intercept marks, 2.3 tackles, 3.3 rebound 50s and 0.8 goals conceded per game.

Connor Rozee, Port Adelaide

Never previously All Australian

22 matches this season

Averages 23.2 disposals, 74.9 per cent disposal efficiency, 0.8 goals, one score assist 4 marks, 3.8 tackles and 4.1 inside 50s per game.

Adam Saad, Carlton

Never previously All Australian

21 matches this season

Averages 21.9 disposals, 82.8 per cent disposal efficiency, 4.8 marks, 1.8 intercept marks, 2.2 tackles, 4.7 rebound 50s, and one goal conceded per game.

James Sicily, Hawthorn

Never previously All Australian

22 matches this season

Averages 23.8 disposals, 19 kicks, 80 per cent disposal efficiency, 8.6 marks, 1.5 contested marks, 2.6 intercept marks, 6.6 spoils and 8.1 rebound 50s per game.

Jack Sinclair, St Kilda

Never previously All Australian

22 matches this season

Averages 27.7 disposals, 19.5 kicks, 78 per cent disposal efficiency, 5.8 marks, 1.2 intercept marks, 2.5 tackles, 4.9 rebound 50s and 0.6 goals conceded per game

Tyson Stengle, Geelong Cats

Never previously All Australian

22 matches this season

Averages 2.1 goals, 1.2 score assists, 14.6 disposals, 3.3 marks, 4.5 ground ball gets, 2.3 tackles and 3.5 inside 50s per game.

Tom Stewart, Geelong Cats

2018, 2019 and 2021 All Australian

17 matches this season

Averages 24.2 disposals, 18.2 kicks, 83.7 per cent disposal efficiency, 7.6 marks, 2.9 intercept marks, 2 tackles, 3.9 spoils, 6.2 rebound 50s and 0.8 goals conceded per game.

Sam Taylor, GWS GIANTS

Never previously All Australian

22 matches this season

Averages 15.2 disposals, 81.2 per cent disposal efficiency, six marks, 3.2 intercept marks, 2.7 tackles, 8.1 spoils, 3.5 rebound 50s and 1.8 goals conceded per game.

Taylor Walker, Adelaide Crows

Never previously All Australian

18 matches this season

Averages 2.6 goals, 1.4 score assists, 14.2 disposals, 5.2 marks, 1.4 contested marks, 2 tackles and 2.7 inside 50s per game.

Sam Walsh, Carlton

2021 All Australian

20 matches this season

Averages 32.1 disposals, 74.5 per cent disposal efficiency, 4.4 clearances, 3.3 tackles and 4.7 inside 50s per game.

Chad Warner, Sydney Swans

Never previously All Australian

21 matches this season

Averages 23 disposals, four clearances, 4.1 tackles, 0.8 goals, 1.5 score assists and 5.5 inside 50s per game.

Jacob Weitering, Carlton

Never previously All Australian

18 matches this season

Averages 12 disposals, 78.7 per cent disposal efficiency, 6.1 marks, 0.9 contested marks, 1.8 intercept marks, 6.2 spoils, 3.9 rebound 50s and 1.4 goals conceded per game.

Callum Wilkie, St Kilda

Never previously All Australian

22 matches this season

Averages 16.4 disposals, 87.5 per cent disposal efficiency, 7.4 marks, 1 contested mark, 2.5 intercept marks, 1.4 tackles, 5.8 spoils, 3.3 rebound 50s and 1.4 goals conceded per game.

Jarrod Witts, Gold Coast SUNS

Never previously All Australian

22 matches this season

Averages 37.9 hit outs, 13 hitouts to advantage, 49.3 per cent hitout win, 4.6 clearances, and 13.3 disposals.