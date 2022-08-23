Fremantle's Andrew Brayshaw celebrates a goal against Greater Western Sydney at Manuka Oval on August 20, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

ANDREW Brayshaw's stunning season has been recognised with captaincy in the AFLPA's 22Under22 team.

The fan-voted team saw three other Fremantle players – Hayden Young, Jordan Clark and Caleb Serong – make the cut alongside Brayshaw, the most of any side.

Collingwood and Sydney both had three representatives apiece, while Aaron Naughton and Sam Walsh have been selected for a fourth time.

Sam Walsh handballs during Carlton's clash with Adelaide in round 20, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Jai Newcombe and Nic Martin were arguably the unluckiest to miss from the original squad of 40, along with Zak Butters, Errol Gulden and Darcy Fogarty.

A whopping 97 per cent of fans had Collingwood first-year sensation Nick Daicos in their side, with Brayshaw and Geelong key back Sam De Koning named in 95 per cent of teams.

Ten players – Serong, De Koning, Young, Clark, Daicos, Noah Anderson, Nick Blakey, Chad Warner, Jack Ginnivan and Keidean Coleman – made the cut for the first time.

Eligibility rules meant players had to be 22 or under for the entirety of the season, inclusive of finals, and have played a minimum of 11 games this year.

Jack Ginnivan in action during round 22, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Percentage of teams featuring each player