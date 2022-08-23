ANDREW Brayshaw's stunning season has been recognised with captaincy in the AFLPA's 22Under22 team.
The fan-voted team saw three other Fremantle players – Hayden Young, Jordan Clark and Caleb Serong – make the cut alongside Brayshaw, the most of any side.
Collingwood and Sydney both had three representatives apiece, while Aaron Naughton and Sam Walsh have been selected for a fourth time.
Jai Newcombe and Nic Martin were arguably the unluckiest to miss from the original squad of 40, along with Zak Butters, Errol Gulden and Darcy Fogarty.
A whopping 97 per cent of fans had Collingwood first-year sensation Nick Daicos in their side, with Brayshaw and Geelong key back Sam De Koning named in 95 per cent of teams.
>>SCROLL DOWN TO SEE THE FULL TEAM
Ten players – Serong, De Koning, Young, Clark, Daicos, Noah Anderson, Nick Blakey, Chad Warner, Jack Ginnivan and Keidean Coleman – made the cut for the first time.
Eligibility rules meant players had to be 22 or under for the entirety of the season, inclusive of finals, and have played a minimum of 11 games this year.
Percentage of teams featuring each player
|
Nick Daicos
|
97% of teams
|
Andrew Brayshaw
|
95%
|
Sam De Koning
|
95%
|
Luke Jackson
|
92%
|
Aaron Naughton
|
87%
|
Bailey Smith
|
85%
|
Hayden Young
|
82%
|
Sam Walsh
|
81%
|
Max King
|
81%
|
Noah Anderson
|
79%
|
Nick Blakey
|
76%
|
Tom McCartin
|
75%
|
Connor Rozee
|
74%
|
Adam Cerra
|
71%
|
Kysaiah Pickett
|
69%
|
Chad Warner
|
67%
|
Jordan Clark
|
64%
|
Isaac Quaynor
|
61%
|
Caleb Serong
|
60%
|
Izak Rankine
|
51%
|
Jack Ginnivan
|
50%
|
Keidean Coleman
|
50%