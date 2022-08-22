PORT Adelaide midfielder Karl Amon has informed the club of his desire to explore free agency, while Sam Skinner, Sam Mayes and Taj Schofield will not have their contracts renewed for 2023.

Amon has spent nine years at Alberton after being taken by the club in the 2013 NAB AFL Draft, playing 127 games and booting 55 goals.

"Karl has been an outstanding clubman in his time with us and he should be commended for his professionalism and maturity this season in particular," Port Adelaide list manager Jason Cripps said.

"The club and Karl remained in continual discussion around his future throughout the season, yet his dedication to his preparation and application on game day never wavered.

As reported in AFL.com.au's Inside Trading, a number of Victorian clubs are interested in the talented 27-year-old.

As Amon is an unrestricted free agent, Port Adelaide is unable to match any offer for him and he can move to the club of his choice.

We've today made three list changes with Sam Mayes, Taj Schofield and Sam Skinner informed their contracts would not be renewed, while Karl Amon has informed the club of his desire to explore free agency.



We thank all four men for their contribution and wish them well ?? — Port Adelaide FC (@PAFC) August 22, 2022

Mayes played 20 games after being traded to the club following 101 games with the Brisbane Lions.

He won the Fos Williams Memorial Trophy as the most dedicated player in the club's SANFL program in his first year at Alberton.

Port Adelaide's Sam Mayes celebrates a goal during round 18, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

Schofield, 19, arrived as a father-son selection in the 2020 rookie draft and was a solid contributor in the SANFL this season.

The son of 2004 premiership player Jarrad Schofield departs having represented the club in the SANFL 27 times in two seasons, kicking 10 goals.

Taj Schofield at Port Adelaide training at Alberton Oval on September 7, 2021. Picture: Getty Images

Skinner was originally drafted by Brisbane but managed just three games across four injury-plagued seasons.

After moving to South Adelaide in the SANFL in 2021, the 25-year-old was picked up as a delisted free agent by Port Adelaide ahead of the 2022 campaign. He played just two games this season.

Sam Skinner looks on during Port Adelaide's intraclub on February 18, 2022. Picture: portadelaidefc.com.au

"Mayesy has always done the team thing, playing across all three lines as needed, and has been a really positive influence on some of our younger players as a leader in our SANFL program," Cripps said.

"Taj played some strong footy earlier this season but like Sam (Skinner), opportunities to play in the AFL side were limited.

"We thank all three boys for their dedication to our club and wish them every success going forward."