FREMANTLE captain Nat Fyfe will miss Saturday night's elimination final against the Western Bulldogs after suffering a hamstring strain at training on Saturday.

Fyfe underwent scans late on Monday that confirmed damage to his right hamstring, ruling him out of the Dockers' first final since 2015 and their first September clash at Optus Stadium.

Fremantle said it was reluctant to put a timeline on any return for Fyfe, whose prospects of a return depend on the Dockers at least progressing past the opening week of finals and potentially going further.

The injury is to the opposite leg to the hamstring setback that ruled the dual Brownlow medallist out for three weeks before returning for the round 23 clash against Greater Western Sydney.

The Dockers were hopeful Fyfe, who was set to play a role in the forward line, would be able to feature during the finals after a six-season absence.

"These hamstring strain injuries are very much a case-by-case basis for each individual," general manager of football operations Peter Bell said.

"We won’t have a timeline just yet on Nathan's return, but we are hopeful that we will see him feature at some point in the upcoming finals series."

Meanwhile, Rory Lobb (shoulder) and Griffin Logue (adductor) will train with the main group on Wednesday and push their cases to return against the Bulldogs, with the Dockers confident both will be available.

Key forward Matt Taberner (calf), who has not featured since round 21, also faces a fitness test this week.