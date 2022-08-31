Dustin Martin looks on at Richmond training on August 29, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

RICHMOND coach Damien Hardwick says it will be an 80 per cent fit Dustin Martin that graces the Gabba on Thursday night, and he's just fine with that.

The Tigers completed their captain's run at Brisbane's home ground on Wednesday afternoon, with Martin full of spring on the eve of the elimination final.

After missing the final seven matches of the home and away season with a hamstring injury, Hardwick conceded his three-time Norm Smith medallist was not quite in peak condition.

MEGA-PREVIEW Lions v Tigers, stats that matter, who wins and why

However, with a do-or-die final, it's a chance he's willing to take.

"He's not going to be 100 per cent, he'll probably be about 80 per cent, which is good enough," Hardwick said.

Dustin Martin enjoys a laugh at Richmond training on August 29, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

"Ideally you'd always love another week, but in reality we're at the business end of the season.

"We could have pushed the envelope last week, so we're pretty happy with where he's at.

"Eighty per cent Dustin Martin is pretty formidable from my point of view. I'd still hate to play on him."

MEDICAL ROOM Check out the full injury list

The last time the Tigers played in a final at the Gabba, they walked away with a third premiership in four years after storming past Geelong on the back of Martin's four-goal masterpiece.

Hardwick said his superstar would play predominantly forward, but didn't rule out the odd stint elsewhere.

Richmond coach Damien Hardwick during training on August 27, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

"Anything we get from him from a spiritual level will be really, really important, but everything on-field will be a bonus for us.

"I'd love to say where he's going to play, he puts himself where he needs to be and that's what we want our great players to do.

"We've got some contingencies in place in regards to rotations, what that looks like, and the position he plays.

"He might touch the ball between 12 and 16 times and it's going to be high impact for us."

Therabody AFL All-Australian Shai Bolton was a notable absentee from the light training run, but Hardwick confirmed the dynamic utility was on a later flight after some personal issues and was a "certain" starter.