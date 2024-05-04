ST KILDA has overcome a sluggish start to breathe some life into its season with a 38-point win over North Melbourne at Marvel Stadium, handing the Kangaroos its eighth defeat of the year.
The Roos kicked three of the first four goals of the game to send an early scare through the Saints camp, but Ross Lyon's side responded with six straight goals and never seriously looked challenged after quarter time.
SAINTS v KANGAROOS Full match coverage and stats
Young gun Darcy Wilson and dual All Australian Jack Sinclair led the way for the Saints in the 15.13 (103) to 10.5 (65) win.
George Wardlaw tried hard all day for the Roos, while Harry Sheezel played predominantly in the midfield and finished with 24 disposals.
The result moves the Saints to 3-5 on the season while the 0-8 Roos remain rooted to the bottom of the ladder as the League's only winless side.
More to come ...
Webster-Simpkin battle resumes
Returning after a seven-game ban, Jimmy Webster was always going to cop plenty of heat from North fans after his huge bump on Roos co-captain Jy Simpkin in the pre-season. But Webster gave the Roos supporters - and Simpkin - an extra reason to get in his face early with a wild and risky kick from the back pocket that landed in the lap of Tom Powell, who slotted an easy goal. Simpkin was the first player to rush towards the Saints defender to make his point, although Webster was a solid contributor across the four quarters and came away with what matters most - the four points.
Luckless Saint has his moment
Jack Hayes has had a torrid run with injury, but he's back to full fitness and made a massive impact on Saturday. The response of his teammates to his first quarter goal says a lot about his torrid AFL journey so far and the 28-year-old was one of his club's best on the day. The versatile tall gives the Saints plenty of flexibility up forward and in the ruck and if he can stay fit, the likes of Mitch Owens, Max King and Rowan Marshall should all benefit.
North veteran in strife
The Roos' issues may well be compounded by the absence of Liam Shiels next week, with the veteran landing a high bump on young Saint Angus Hastie in the first quarter. Shiel went past the ball and got Hastie high, but the fact Hastie was able to play on should work in the Roos' favour (Hastie was subbed off in the third term as a tactical move). North has enough issues without losing one of its experienced players, and Shiels will have a nervous wait over the next 24 hours as he waits for the Match Review Officer's finding.
ST KILDA 4.2 8.6 12.8 15.13 (103)
NORTH MELBOURNE 3.2 4.2 7.4 10.5 (65)
GOALS
St Kilda: Wilson 3, Sinclair 2, Hill 2, Hayes 2, Wood, Ross, Membrey, King, Hastie, Marshall
North Melbourne: Zurhaar 3, Larkey 2, Curtis 2, Wardlaw, Simpkin, Powell
BEST
ST KILDA: Wilson, Sinclair, Howard, Hayes, Wanganeen-Milera, Windhager, Hill
NORTH MELBOURNE: Wardlaw, Xerri, Sheezel, McKercher, Fisher
INJURIES
ST KILDA: Nil
NORTH MELBOURNE: Nil
SUBSTITUTES
ST KILDA: Ryan Byrnes (replaced Angus Hastie in the third quarter)
NORTH MELBOURNE: Toby Pink (replaced Riley Hardeman in the third quarter)
Crowd: 27,009 at Marvel Stadium