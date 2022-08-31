Simon Goodwin during Melbourne's win over Brisbane in round 23, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

MELBOURNE has entered the finals hopeful that recent history will repeat itself, but not in the manner that has forced sick coach Simon Goodwin into isolation for the second year running.

Goodwin fell ill a week out from last year's Grand Final and was again kept away from players on Thursday after experiencing gastro-like symptoms.

Experienced defender Michael Hibberd was another notable absentee from the light training session at Gosch's Paddock through illness.

But both men are expected to receive medical clearance to take part in Friday night's qualifying final against Sydney at the MCG.

"Yesterday (Goodwin) wasn't much chop, he said, but he'll be fine for tomorrow," Melbourne backline coach Troy Chaplin said Thursday.

"It's an important day in terms of our last key messages but (Adem) Yze will take the reins in that regard and look after it today.

"(Goodwin) will be back and ready to go tomorrow night."

Goodwin had no issues at Melbourne's main training session of the week on Tuesday but began experiencing symptoms during the team's designated day off on Wednesday.

"We were fortunate that he hasn't had any contact with anyone," Chaplin said.

"We're keeping him away from the group just to make sure that no players go down."

Chaplin confirmed ruckman Luke Jackson (knee) and dashing defender Christian Salem (groin) will play against the Swans despite injury concerns.

Salem's return will likely force Jake Bowey out of the team, with Bowey and Joel Smith possible late inclusions if Hibberd doesn't get up.

Chaplin allayed fears over Christian Petracca, who has been battling soreness in recent weeks, declaring the star midfielder "100 per cent fit" after shouldering a big workload this season.

Tom McDonald returned from a foot injury in the VFL last week but won't be selected against Sydney.

The key forward will continue building his fitness in the hope of playing some role in the Demons' premiership push.

Chaplin expects Sydney superstar Lance Franklin to be at his best in the finals, but backed key defender Steven May to rise to the challenge.

"It's clear to the competition that Buddy's been a superstar for such a long time and to kick another 50 goals is just phenomenal," Chaplin said.

"Those two (May and Franklin) generally line up against each other and there's no doubt we've got to be really mindful of what Lance can do.

"He's a pretty important player to that team, he's got the capabilities of kicking a bag and he certainly likes the big games."