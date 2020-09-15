 

Second Qualifying Final

BUY TICKETS

  • Find answers to FAQ relating to Finals Series tickets
  • View ticket prices for the Toyota AFL Finals Series
Match Information
Teams Brisbane Lions v Richmond
Venue The Gabba
Day / Date / Time Friday, October 2 at 7.50pm AEST
Gates Open TBC
Club Members
Club Members Pre-sale 9am - 1pm, Monday September 28
Tickets per Club Member 1
Transaction Limit 6
General Public
General Public On-sale 2pm, Monday September 28
Transaction Limit 6
Ticket Agent
Agent Ticketmaster 
Website ticketmaster.com.au

Accessible Seating
To purchase a wheelchair space or accessible seat, members and customers must complete an online Ticketmaster Accessible Booking Form. Form and further details available on the event page.

 