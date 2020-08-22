AFL Finals Junior and Concession Policy

The following junior policy applies to the sale of daily public ticketing during the 2024 Toyota AFL Finals Series Weeks 1-3:

Children aged 4-14 as at 1 January 2024 are eligible to purchase a Junior ticket.

Children aged 3 and under as at 1 January 2024 are entitled to enter the ground at no charge; however they must not occupy a seat.

Persons aged 15 and over as at 1 January 2024 are classified as an adult, unless they hold valid Concession identification.

Please note: During the members pre-sale Club members are required to purchase a finals ticket that is equivalent to the type of membership that they hold (i.e., Adult members can only purchase an Adult final ticket).

The following junior policy applies to the sale of daily public ticketing during the 2024 Toyota AFL Grand Final:

Children aged 4-14 as at 1 January 2024 are eligible to purchase a concession ticket.

Children aged 3 and under as at 1 January 2024 are entitled to enter the ground at no charge; however they must not occupy a seat.

Persons aged 15 and over as at 1 January 2024 are classified as an adult, unless they hold valid Concession identification.

Please note: During the members pre-sale Club members are required to purchase a finals ticket that is equivalent to the type of membership that they hold (i.e., Adult members can only purchase an Adult final ticket).

The following junior policy applies to the sale of daily public ticketing during the 2024 Toyota AFL Premiership Season:

Children aged 6-14 as at 1 January in the current year are eligible to purchase a junior ticket.

Children aged 5 and under as at 1 January are entitled to enter the ground at no charge; however they must not occupy a seat.

Persons aged 15 and over as at 1 January in the current year are classified as an adult, unless they hold valid Concession identification.

Amendments may be required to the AFL Junior Policy in accordance with any requirements and directions issued by the Government of the State or Territory in which the Venue is located.

Note: At the MCG & Marvel Stadium, where members are required to redeem a daily ticket for entry and additional tickets are not available for purchase, members will have the option to book a ticket for a Junior Under 6 for $0.

Concession Policy

The following concession policy applies to the sale of daily ticketing during the 2024 Toyota AFL Premiership Season and the 2024 Toyota AFL Finals Series;

Please note: During the members pre-sale Club members are required to purchase a finals ticket that is equivalent to the type of membership that they hold (i.e Adult members can only purchase an Adult finals ticket).

Persons aged 15 and over as at 1 January in the current year are classified as an adult, unless they hold valid Concession identification.

A person must have the appropriate form of concession to purchase a concession ticket. They must present the relevant concession documentation at point of purchase and upon entry to the ground. A second form of identification (e.g. drivers’ licence, Medicare card, credit card) may be requested when purchasing or utilising a concession ticket to verify the concession entitlement.

Patrons holding one of the following cards are eligible to purchase a ticket at the concession rate: