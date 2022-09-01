Controversial ARC costs Tigers

In a game decided by just two points, the moment that will be spoken about in the days to come proved very costly for Richmond. Tom Lynch was denied a match-winning goal with less than two minutes to play after the score review overruled the goal umpire's call. Lynch marked on the goal line and snapped from a tight angle. The goal umpire called it a goal before the ARC determined it went over the post. Instead of taking a nine-point lead, Brisbane got the ball back before Joe Daniher kicked the winning goal at the other end in a dramatic finish at the Gabba. Expect this incident to be dissected over the weekend.

Big O knocked out in game 100

Chris Fagan has used Darcy Fort as the medi-sub three times in the second half of the season – most recently against the Tigers in round 20 – and he would have been wishing he'd done the same on Thursday night. Oscar McInerney was forced out of the game inside two minutes after he clashed heads with Jack Ross in a contest and was left with a concussion. It meant the Victorian's 100th game ended almost before it started, leaving Joe Daniher and Dan McStay to alternate in the ruck against Toby Nankervis. The Tigers' co-captain made the most of the easy kill, amassing 41 hitouts, 26 disposals and nine clearances.

Not another soft tissue issue for star Tiger

Dion Prestia started his season with a hamstring strain against Carlton on the opening Thursday night of the season and will end his season with another hamstring strain, after being subbed out of Thursday night’s elimination final just before half-time. Deven Robertson had been trailing the star midfielder around for the first 60 minutes, but Prestia was just starting to assert himself on the contest when he hurt himself. After playing only nine games last year and just nine in 2020 due to repeated soft tissue issues, Prestia has returned to his best this year.

Dion Prestia is seen after being subbed out of the match during the elimination final between Brisbane and Richmond at The Gabba on September 1, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Records are made to be altered

What finals record? The narrative in the build-up centred around Brisbane's finals record. One and five. Four losses at home. It had been used as a reminder all week, just like it had been across the past 12 months since the Lions limped out of the finals. It suddenly looks much better after a stunning win on Thursday night. When you consider where Brisbane was before Chris Fagan moved to Queensland, the Tasmanian has done a phenomenal job transforming the Lions from cellar dwellers to perennial challengers. This is one of the very best wins in his time at the club.

OH JOE! Daniher's late goal seals it

Brownlow favourite delivers on the big stage

Brownlow Medal votes aren't on offer in September, but if they were, Lachie Neale would be in them again. The 2020 winner is the favourite to take Charlie home later this month, following a brilliant season. While the Tigers had a more even spread of contribution, Neale was a standout, almost singlehandedly keeping Brisbane in the game. Josh Kennedy's record of 16 clearances in a final (2011 semi-final v Hawthorn) was in his sights by half-time when he had nine on the board. The South Australian finished with 39 disposals and 15 clearances. Neale amassed 46 disposals and 13 clearances in last year’s qualifying final. This was almost as good.