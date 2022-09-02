NORTH Melbourne has delisted Western Australian defender Kyron Hayden as well as Tasmanian duo Matt McGuinness and Patrick Walker ahead of next season.

Hayden played 17 senior games in five seasons at the Kangaroos, including five in 2022, having been taken at pick No.62 in the 2017 NAB AFL Draft.

McGuinness, a Next Gen Academy pick in 2019, and Walker, from the 2020 rookie draft, did not play at AFL level during their time at the Kangas.

"Kyron came to North Melbourne as a teenager from Western Australia and he settled into the culture of the club really quickly," Brady Rawlings, North's GM of Football Talent, said in a statement.

"Unfortunately, he had some bad luck with injuries was unable to lock down a place in the senior side.

"Our Tassie boys Matty and Pat also had a bit of bad fortune with injuries but they both had solid seasons in the VFL this year.

"All three boys left an imprint on the footy club and we thank them for their professionalism and hard work and wish them the best in their future endeavours."