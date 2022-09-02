HAWTHORN has delisted former Magpie Tom Phillips, seasoned midfielder Daniel Howe, defender Connor Downie and last year's NAB AFL Mid-Season Rookie draftee Jackson Callow.

More list changes are expected, with the club saying further announcements would be made in the coming weeks as it looks to finalise its list in the lead-up to trade period.

WHO'S CALLED IT QUITS 2022's retirements and delistings

Howe arrived at Hawthorn after being selected with pick No.31 in the 2014 national draft. The 26-year-old played 97 games over his eight seasons at the club.

Representing the Hawks on nine occasions in 2022, Howe's best campaign for the club came in 2021 when he played 20 senior games at an average of 18.7 disposals per game.

After five seasons at Collingwood, Phillips joined the Hawks last year following the 2020 trade period and went on to play 26 games in the brown and gold.

Tom Phillips handballs during Hawthorn's match against Geelong in round five, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

A product of Hawthorn's Next Generation Academy, Downie managed two games since arriving at the club in 2020.

Callow, who made his debut in round seven this year, joined Hawthorn with pick No. 17 in last year's NAB AFL Mid-Season Rookie Draft. He leaves the club following three senior games this year.

Jackson Callow and Sam Weideman compete in the ruck during round seven, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

"Daniel, Tom, Connor and Jackson have all made a great contribution to Hawthorn and displayed excellent character throughout their time at the club," Hawthorn National Recruiting and List Manager Mark McKenzie said.

"While these list changes have to be made at the conclusion of the season, it's always a difficult time for everyone involved."

This news marks the first list changes for the Hawks this off-season and follows the recent retirements of premiership players Liam Shiels and Ben McEvoy.