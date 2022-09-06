The 2022 Toyota AFL Premiership Cup Tour has reached the sunshine state at the start of week two before moving to the Northern Territory and heading south to Victoria.
Having travelled north from Sydney up the NSW coast last week, via Maitland and flood-hit Lismore, the Cup reached Queensland on Monday, with Brownlow medallist Simon Black climbing Brisbane's Story Bridge with the piece of silverware he won three times with the Lions.
The premiership cup will stay in south-east Queensland before heading west to the Northern Territory during the week to take in some of Australia's most iconic landmarks.
It will then return to Victoria ahead of the 2022 Toyota AFL Grand Final at the MCG on Saturday, September 24.
2022 Toyota AFL Premiership Cup Tour dates and locations
- Gympie: September 6
- Brisbane: September 7
- Darwin: September 8
- Katherine: September 9
- Uluru & Alice Springs: September 10-11
- Geelong: September 12
- Ballarat: September 13
- Shepparton: September 14
- Kilmore: September 15
- Latrobe Valley: September 16-17
- Keysborough: September 18