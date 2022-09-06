Simon Black climbs Brisbane's Story Bridge with the AFL Premiership Cup as part of the 2022 Toyota AFL Premiership Cup Tour. Photo: Chris Gurney

The 2022 Toyota AFL Premiership Cup Tour has reached the sunshine state at the start of week two before moving to the Northern Territory and heading south to Victoria.

Having travelled north from Sydney up the NSW coast last week, via Maitland and flood-hit Lismore, the Cup reached Queensland on Monday, with Brownlow medallist Simon Black climbing Brisbane's Story Bridge with the piece of silverware he won three times with the Lions.

The cup visited the Jindalee Football Club on Monday, September 5. Picture: Chris Gurney

The premiership cup enjoys the fireworks upon its arrival in Queensland. Picture: Chris Gurney

The premiership cup takes in the scenery on its journey up the NSW north coast en route to Brisbane. Picture: Chris Gurney

The premiership cup will stay in south-east Queensland before heading west to the Northern Territory during the week to take in some of Australia's most iconic landmarks.

It will then return to Victoria ahead of the 2022 Toyota AFL Grand Final at the MCG on Saturday, September 24.

2022 Toyota AFL Premiership Cup Tour dates and locations