Damian Monkhorst with Ben McEvoy during the R4 clash between Hawthorn and Geelong in 2017. Picture: AFL Photos

HAWTHORN has announced the departures of long-time assistant Damian Monkhorst and development coach Andy Otten.

Monkhorst joined the Hawks in 2010 as ruck coach, mentoring the likes of Max Bailey, Ben McEvoy and Jon Ceglar through the club's golden era when it won three premierships from 2013-15.

Following a 12-year playing career with Adelaide, Otten turned his attention to coaching and became a Hawthorn development coach in 2020.

Andy Otten during a Hawthorn training session at Waverley Park on December 16, 2020. Picture: AFL Photos

Head of football Rob McCartney said both Monkhorst and Otten had played vital roles in the growth of Hawthorn's players across their respective tenures.

"Monky has been a tremendous character to have around the club over his 13 years at Hawthorn. He has an outstanding ability to help build a strong culture whilst also strongly educating the players he works with," McCartney said.

"Andy has been with us for three years now and he has proven to be a valued contributor in our coaching ranks as well."