Taylor Adams after injuring his groin during the qualifying final between Collingwood and Geelong at the MCG on September 3, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

THE LATEST on Taylor Adams, Christian Petracca, Nat Fyfe, Oscar McInerney and more.

Check out your club's injury updates below heading into this weekend's semi-finals.

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Marcus Adams Concussion Season Tom Berry Shoulder Season Oscar McInerney Concussion TBC Carter Michael Shoulder Season Updated: September 6, 2022

Early prognosis

Good signs for McInerney at Tuesday's main session as he ran laps, seemingly unhindered. He will miss Friday night's semi-final, but if the Lions progress and he continues to tick off his protocols, the ruckman will be available for the preliminary final. – Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Taylor Adams Groin Season Charlie Dean Foot Season Jordan De Goey Shoulder Test Brodie Grundy Ankle Season Harvey Harrison Hamstring Season Ash Johnson Glute Available Reef McInnes Shoulder Season Tom Wilson Back Season Updated: September 6, 2022

Early prognosis

Scans confirmed Collingwood’s initial fears on Saturday with Adams ruled out for the rest of the finals series after suffering a complete rupture of his adductor against the Cats. The Magpies vice-captain won't return to full training until January. De Goey suffered a grade one AC joint sprain but is expected to be fit to face Fremantle. The star hurt his shoulder in the first quarter and played out the game under duress. Johnson suffered a corked glute at the weekend but has been cleared of significant damage. – Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Nat Fyfe Hamstring TBC Matthew Johnson Illness Test Darcy Tucker Knee TBC Karl Worner Ankle TBC Updated: September 6, 2022

Early prognosis

Fremantle remains hopeful Fyfe can play again this year, with the captain moving well in a solo training session on Monday. Tucker suffered a meniscus injury in his knee during Peel Thunder's WAFL clash and could require surgery. Worner was also injured in the WAFL, "tweaking" his ankle. He could yet play this week. Johnson has struggled to shake a virus and was withdrawn late from the Power clash. Key forward Matt Taberner has come off the injury list after playing managed minutes in the WAFL. He'll take part in the Dockers' main training session on Wednesday. – Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Jake Kolodjashnij Knee Test Flynn Kroeger Knee Season Sam Simpson Quad TBC Cooper Whyte Groin Season James Willis Quad TBC Updated: September 6, 2022

Early prognosis

Kolodjashnij was substituted out of Saturday's qualifying final win due to a knee injury. Scans have cleared the defender of a season-ending injury. Kolodjashnij is a chance to play in Geelong's preliminary final next weekend, but will need to prove his fitness next week before he is cleared to play. – Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN James Jordon Foot 2 weeks Andy Moniz-Wakefield Groin Test Christian Petracca Leg Test Charlie Spargo Throat Test Taj Woewodin Concussion Test Updated: September 6, 2022

Early prognosis

The Demons are still holding out hope that Petracca and Spargo will be fit for Friday night's semi-final against the Lions, though both still have some work to do before being made available. Jordon is a fortnight away. Moniz-Wakefield and Woewodin should return for the side's VFL preliminary final this weekend. – Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Oliver Florent Foot Test Josh Kennedy Hamstring TBC Peter Ladhams Suspension 2 matches Sam Naismith Knee Season Colin O'Riordan Hip Season Marc Sheather Ankle TBC Updated: September 6, 2022

Early prognosis

The only concern from Friday night's win over Melbourne was a late scare for Florent. Coach John Longmire played it down post-match as a "sprain", and with two weeks to recover, there's no reason the utility won't be back in time for a preliminary final against either Collingwood or Fremantle. – Michael Whiting

*Placed on the club's long-term injury list