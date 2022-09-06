THE LATEST on Taylor Adams, Christian Petracca, Nat Fyfe, Oscar McInerney and more.
Check out your club's injury updates below heading into this weekend's semi-finals.
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Marcus Adams
|Concussion
|Season
|Tom Berry
|Shoulder
|Season
|Oscar McInerney
|Concussion
|TBC
|Carter Michael
|Shoulder
|Season
|Updated: September 6, 2022
Early prognosis
Good signs for McInerney at Tuesday's main session as he ran laps, seemingly unhindered. He will miss Friday night's semi-final, but if the Lions progress and he continues to tick off his protocols, the ruckman will be available for the preliminary final. – Michael Whiting
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Taylor Adams
|Groin
|Season
|Charlie Dean
|Foot
|Season
|Jordan De Goey
|Shoulder
|Test
|Brodie Grundy
|Ankle
|Season
|Harvey Harrison
|Hamstring
|Season
|Ash Johnson
|Glute
|Available
|Reef McInnes
|Shoulder
|Season
|Tom Wilson
|Back
|Season
|Updated: September 6, 2022
Early prognosis
Scans confirmed Collingwood’s initial fears on Saturday with Adams ruled out for the rest of the finals series after suffering a complete rupture of his adductor against the Cats. The Magpies vice-captain won't return to full training until January. De Goey suffered a grade one AC joint sprain but is expected to be fit to face Fremantle. The star hurt his shoulder in the first quarter and played out the game under duress. Johnson suffered a corked glute at the weekend but has been cleared of significant damage. – Josh Gabelich
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Nat Fyfe
|Hamstring
|TBC
|Matthew Johnson
|Illness
|Test
|Darcy Tucker
|Knee
|TBC
|Karl Worner
|Ankle
|TBC
|Updated: September 6, 2022
Early prognosis
Fremantle remains hopeful Fyfe can play again this year, with the captain moving well in a solo training session on Monday. Tucker suffered a meniscus injury in his knee during Peel Thunder's WAFL clash and could require surgery. Worner was also injured in the WAFL, "tweaking" his ankle. He could yet play this week. Johnson has struggled to shake a virus and was withdrawn late from the Power clash. Key forward Matt Taberner has come off the injury list after playing managed minutes in the WAFL. He'll take part in the Dockers' main training session on Wednesday. – Nathan Schmook
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Jake Kolodjashnij
|Knee
|Test
|Flynn Kroeger
|Knee
|Season
|Sam Simpson
|Quad
|TBC
|Cooper Whyte
|Groin
|Season
|James Willis
|Quad
|TBC
|Updated: September 6, 2022
Early prognosis
Kolodjashnij was substituted out of Saturday's qualifying final win due to a knee injury. Scans have cleared the defender of a season-ending injury. Kolodjashnij is a chance to play in Geelong's preliminary final next weekend, but will need to prove his fitness next week before he is cleared to play. – Josh Gabelich
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|James Jordon
|Foot
|2 weeks
|Andy Moniz-Wakefield
|Groin
|Test
|Christian Petracca
|Leg
|Test
|Charlie Spargo
|Throat
|Test
|Taj Woewodin
|Concussion
|Test
|Updated: September 6, 2022
Early prognosis
The Demons are still holding out hope that Petracca and Spargo will be fit for Friday night's semi-final against the Lions, though both still have some work to do before being made available. Jordon is a fortnight away. Moniz-Wakefield and Woewodin should return for the side's VFL preliminary final this weekend. – Riley Beveridge
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Oliver Florent
|Foot
|Test
|Josh Kennedy
|Hamstring
|TBC
|Peter Ladhams
|Suspension
|2 matches
|Sam Naismith
|Knee
|Season
|Colin O'Riordan
|Hip
|Season
|Marc Sheather
|Ankle
|TBC
|Updated: September 6, 2022
Early prognosis
The only concern from Friday night's win over Melbourne was a late scare for Florent. Coach John Longmire played it down post-match as a "sprain", and with two weeks to recover, there's no reason the utility won't be back in time for a preliminary final against either Collingwood or Fremantle. – Michael Whiting
*Placed on the club's long-term injury list