JACOB Hopper wants to play for Richmond next year as the Tigers set themselves to land a premium double act of Greater Western Sydney midfielders.

Hopper has chosen Richmond over Geelong as his preferred destination but, with a year to go on his contract, will need to be traded by the Giants for a deal to be completed.

He has a seven-year offer at the Tigers, the same in tenure as that presented to Giants teammate Tim Taranto, who has nominated Richmond as his preferred new home.

Hopper jetted overseas on Thursday having decided ideally he would like to get to Richmond but he hasn't officially requested a trade from the Giants, understanding they will need to agree to a deal for it to happen. He is a pre-agent, meaning he is a year away from reaching free agency status, when he could walk to a club without a trade being struck.

AFL.com.au revealed on Monday that Hopper had met with Richmond, with coach Damien Hardwick saying the club was keen for the 25-year-old to play at the Tigers.

Geelong had shown interest but under their salary cap model had a limit to what they were prepared to put in front of Hopper, who has always had interest in joining a big Melbourne-based club.

The Tigers will now have to work through deals to satisfy the Giants for Taranto, who is out of contract, and Hopper.

The pair would lead a rejuvenation of the Tigers' midfield under Hardwick.

Richmond holds picks 12, 19 and 30 in this year's draft and also has its first-round pick available next year.