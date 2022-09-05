Jacob Hopper in action during GWS' clash with Essendon in round 21, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

JACOB Hopper has met with Richmond as the Greater Western Sydney star weighs up his future.

Hopper is contracted to the Giants for next year but, as AFL.com.au revealed in July, has been considering a move to Victoria.

Geelong and the Tigers are pursuing the gun midfielder, with the Tigers set to land fellow Giants midfielder Tim Taranto.

TRADE HUB All the latest player movement news

It is understood Hopper met with the Tigers on Monday as the 25-year-old gets closer to making a decision on his preferred destination, with the Giants in a position to smooth their salary cap situation if he and Taranto depart.

Bobby Hill is also expected to land at Collingwood via a trade while second-year Giant Tanner Bruhn is also set to seek a trade to Victoria, with Geelong and North Melbourne in the race.

Bobby Hill celebrates a Greater Western Sydney goal against St Kilda in R6, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

Hopper played only seven games this season as he dealt with a knee injury, having been third in the Giants' best and fairest in 2021 when he was an All-Australian squad member.

He is a pre-agent, meaning he is a year out from hitting free agency, which would require a trade to be struck if he moved clubs.

Hopper is a graduate of the Giants' Academy, having been a top-10 selection in 2015 but he boarded at school in Ballarat before being drafted.