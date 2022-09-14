ST KILDA'S Ben Long has requested a trade to Gold Coast.

AFL.com.au reported last week that Long had attracted interest from the Suns, and the Saints confirmed on Wednesday that he has requested a trade.

"Ben has had a contract offer from the Club for a number of months now, so we're naturally disappointed to receive this news, particularly as we believe Ben has a lot of good football in front of him," St Kilda's Head of List Management James Gallagher said in a statement.

"While the option to stay at the Saints remains, and we would be disappointed to see Ben go, we will work with the Suns to see if an appropriate trade can be reached."

Long attracted interest from rival Victorian clubs last year, when he was still contracted, and the three-year deal he signed in 2019 has now expired.

The 25-year-old has played 79 games for the Saints since 2017, including 19 this year.