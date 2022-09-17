Jack Ginnivan (left) and Nick Daicos look dejected after Collingwood lost the preliminary final against Sydney on September 17, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

COLLINGWOOD coach Craig McRae was left emotional after Saturday night’s heartbreaking one-point loss to Sydney, but also had an enormous sense of pride after his side almost pulled off a fightback.

The Magpies were 36 points down in the third quarter but fought hard and nearly snatched victory back from the Swans.

The Pies won nine games by less than 10 points in the final 12 rounds of the home and away season, but lost their two finals by single digits after falling to Geelong by just six points a fortnight ago.

McRae took some time to compose himself before addressing his devastated players inside the rooms at the SCG, after Collingwood’s remarkable rise from 17th in 2021 ended on the penultimate weekend of the 2022 season.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Last two mins: Swans rush late behind to hang on in epic prelim Enjoy the thrilling final moments between Sydney and Collingwood at the SCG

“It is difficult because you get so close, but just an overwhelming sense of pride, though,” McRae said post-game.

“You catch yourself with your emotions because you look at the players in the eyes and how much they’re hurting and how much they’ve given for the year to fall short. I’m extremely proud of what they’ve been able to do this year.

FIVE TALKING POINTS But it's just one point that matters - again!

“It comes down to little moments, it’s been a long year of trying to better ourselves and push for new opportunities and new discoveries. We’ve fallen agonisingly short.”

Despite missing out on the chance to compete for Collingwood’s 16th premiership against Geelong next Saturday at the MCG, McRae believes the Magpies have laid the foundations for sustained success during his maiden season at the helm.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Full post-match, R20: Magpies Watch Collingwood's press conference after round 20's match against Sydney

“I put ‘winners only’ and ‘what if?’ and ‘if only’ (on the whiteboard), because winners don’t think ‘if only’. They just use it and it fuels you for more. There would be a lot of people lying in bed thinking ‘what if?’ or ‘if only’. You just don’t want to live in that space. Winners pick themselves and get better and use it for motivation. That’s what we will do,” he said.

“There is something special in this group, but the reality of this sport is you don’t start where you finished; I don’t even know where we finished but we don’t start in that position. We start 18th again.

“There is a lot of stuff that has been built and is starting to become a foundation again. There is a pattern of behaviour that has been consistent that suggests why we’re in that position. I know our game plan doesn’t have to be to re-invented. Most of it is all there. The growth in the group has been outstanding. But again, you don’t start where you finished.”

SWANS v MAGPIES Full match coverage and stats

While Jordan De Goey didn’t quite replicate his qualifying final and semi-final performances at the SCG, the out-of-contract star has proven his tremendous value again this finals series but remains unsigned for 2023 and beyond.

McRae revealed he briefly spoke to De Goey’s manager, Ryan Vague, after the game and thinks it is in the 26-year-old’s best interests to continue his career with Collingwood, rather than exploring free agency next month.

“I grabbed his manager and said: Mate, let’s get to work on this,” he said.

“I’ve openly said that I want Jordy at our footy club next year. I don’t know how that’s progressing, hopefully it's progressing in the right direction. Not because it’s Jordy De Goey, but because I just think this environment is the best place for Jordy De Goey. That’s going to take its course in the next few weeks now.”

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Highlights: Sydney v Collingwood The Swans and Magpies clash in the preliminary finals

Collingwood ruckman Mason Cox was substituted out of the game at half-time after straining his groin late in the second quarter, ending another impressive performance by the American, who has reignited his career since returning to the senior side in round 10.

“He tweaked his groin just before half-time and we tried to see if he could push through but he just couldn’t run,” he said.

“It’s unfortunate, I actually thought he gave us a fair bit in the ruck and gave us an opportunity to exploit. Kreuger came on and gave us a little bit when he came on.”