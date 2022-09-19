Patrick Dangerfield is tackled by Lachie Neale during Geelong's preliminary final against Brisbane on September 16, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

PATRICK Dangerfield earned a perfect 10 votes in the AFL Coaches Association Gary Ayres Award for his performance for Geelong against Brisbane, while two Sydney co-captains moved up the leaderboard.

Dangerfield had 28 disposals, eight clearances and kicked two goals in the Cats' 71-point thrashing of the Lions on Friday night.

He took home 10 votes from the coaches, while Gryan Miers was awarded eight for his 22 touches, two goals and 10 score involvements.

They were Dangerfield's first votes of the finals series, but his total of 10 makes him the leading Geelong player on the leaderboard.

Buddy's wounded pride, what Pies must change, Cats play long game Matthew Lloyd and Damian Barrett discuss all the big talking points after a thrilling preliminary final weekend

Callum Mills and Luke Parker were given votes after the Swans held off Collingwood in a one-point thriller at the SCG on Saturday.

Mills took home eight votes – as did the Pies' Jack Crisp, who is the new overall leader on 16 – and Parker was given five.

Parker had 23 disposals and kicked a goal, while Mills had 27 as the Swans hung on to set up a clash against the Cats in Saturday's Toyota AFL Grand Final.

Crisp (16) tops the leaderboard ahead of Jordan De Goey (15) and Lachie Neale (15), with Parker (13) and Mills (11) the closest of players featuring in the premiership decider.

Parker packs a punch with opening pearler Luke Parker takes the advantage and drills a stunning major to open proceedings

The AFL Coaches Association has announced a change to the vote weighting for the Gary Ayres Award for this season, with any Grand Final votes issued to receive a 1.5 times loading.

Check out all the week three votes and the leaderboard below.

For every final, the AFL coaches vote for the best players from their game. The coaches vote for five players, giving them a mark from 1-5. The maximum a player can score is 10 (with five votes from both coaches).

Geelong v Brisbane

10 Patrick Dangerfield (GEEL)

8 Gryan Miers (GEEL)

5 Tom Hawkins (GEEL)

3 Jake Kolodjashnij (GEEL)

3 Tom Stewart (GEEL)

1 Darcy Gardiner (BL)

Sydney v Collingwood

8 Jack Crisp (COLL)

8 Callum Mills (SYD)

5 Luke Parker (SYD)

3 Tom Papley (SYD)

3 Scott Pendlebury (COLL)

2 Darcy Moore (COLL)

1 Lance Franklin (SYD)

Leaderboard

16 Jack Crisp (COLL)

15 Jordan De Goey (COLL)

15 Lachie Neale (BL)

13 Luke Parker (SYD)

12 Caleb Serong (FRE)

11 Callum Mills (SYD)

11 Darcy Moore (COLL)

11 Scott Pendlebury (COLL)

10 Patrick Dangerfield (GEEL)

10 Steven May (MELB)

Previous winners

2016 Josh Kennedy (Sydney)

2017 Dustin Martin (Richmond)

2018 Steele Sidebottom (Collingwood)

2019 Dustin Martin (Richmond)

2020 Dustin Martin (Richmond)

2021 Jack Macrae (Western Bulldogs)