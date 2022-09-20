Darcy Tucker in action during Fremantle's clash against West Coast in round 22, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

FREMANTLE'S Darcy Tucker has settled on North Melbourne as his preferred new home, joining Dockers teammate Griffin Logue as wanting to play at Arden Street.

Tucker is contracted to the Dockers for next year so a trade will have to be arranged for him to land at North Melbourne.

The Dockers last week said if a "mutually beneficial" outcome can be reached then a trade could be facilitated, with Tucker having a personal pull back to Victoria, having grown up in Horsham. He had interest from several Victorian clubs before deciding on North Melbourne.

North Melbourne's assistance package from the AFL will assist it in securing the Dockers pair, with the club being awarded a future second-round selection and a future third-round selection in next year's draft.

However, the AFL has mandated the picks must be used this year in a trade involving at least one player and cannot be stockpiled for the draft next year, meaning they could be used to ensure Tucker and Logue join the club. St Kilda's Hunter Clark is also in the Kangaroos' sights.

Griffin Logue celebrates a goal during Fremantle's semi-final against Collingwood on September 10, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Logue is out of contract at the Dockers after last week requesting a trade to North Melbourne.

Blake Acres has been asked to be traded to Carlton, while Rory Lobb also requested a trade to the Western Bulldogs last week although Fremantle has said it will retain him as he is contracted for 2023.

AFL.com.au revealed on Tuesday that Hawthorn had emerged as a contender for Freo big man Lloyd Meek, who is exploring his trade options despite being contracted for next year.