CRAIG McRae has been crowned the AFL Coaches Association coach of the year after steering Collingwood's incredible rise from 17th to a preliminary final in his first season at the helm.

McRae won the peer-voted award after a remarkable season that included an 11-game winning run and ended with the Magpies' nail-biting preliminary final loss to Sydney at the SCG last Saturday.

The 48-year-old polled 249 votes to win the award named in honour of coaching great Allan Jeans, edging Grand Final coaches John Longmire (201) and Chris Scott (174).

He is the fifth coach in the award’s history to be given the honour in his first season in charge as a permanent senior coach.

Collingwood players line up before the 2022 preliminary final against Sydney. Picture: AFL Photos

McRae, who was presented with the award by his former coach Leigh Matthews, said he was grateful to receive the award from his peers, following recent winners Simon Goodwin (2021) and Ken Hinkley (2020).

"It is a reflection of the combined efforts of everyone involved in the football program and the wider club this season, and affirmation of their hard work and perseverance," McRae said via Zoom.

"I have enormous pride in our people and, as a club, we will continue to strive to be better each and every day over the course of the pre-season and into 2023."

McRae replaced Nathan Buckley as Collingwood coach at the end of last season and has been a transformative figure for the club with his calm and aspirational style, instilling a new game plan and belief in tight matches that led to nine wins by seven points or less.

The former school teacher, who was a three-time premiership player with Brisbane, led the Magpies to a 16-win home-and-away season before winning a semi-final against Fremantle.

He joins Hinkley (2013) and Luke Beveridge (2015) as coaches who have won the award in their first seasons, with Paul Roos (2003) and Neil Craig (2005) also achieving that feat after caretaker stints during the previous year.

The coach of the year award recognises the game's best formed senior coach, up to and including the preliminary finals, taking into consideration performance, resources, player talent and team management.

AFLCA chief executive Alistair Nicholson said McRae's achievements in his first season as an AFL senior coach were remarkable.

"The belief and will to win he has instilled in his playing group in such a short time to see them rise back up the ladder this season has been thrilling to watch," Nicholson said.

"This award has been determined by his peers and we know it is held in high esteem."

In other awards announced, Alan McConnell was recognised for his incredible contribution to the game over 40 years with the lifetime achievement award, named in honour of Neale Daniher, who revealed the winner alongside daughter Rebecca Daniher.

Alan McConnell addresses Greater Western Sydney players against St Kilda, R5, S6 2022. Picture: Getty Images

Melbourne defensive coach Troy Chaplin was named assistant coach of the year, ahead of Brisbane's Murray Davis and Geelong's James Kelly.

Adelaide's Michael Godden was recognised as development coach of the year, ahead of Fremantle's Joel Corey and Brisbane's Scott Borlace.

West Coast assistant Daniel Pratt was awarded the career and education award for furthering his coaching through study and career development.

Respected commentator and presenter Gerard Whateley won the AFLCA media award for the ninth straight season for his work with Fox Footy and SEN.

AFLCA Coach of the Year winners

2003: Paul Roos (Sydney)

2004: Mark Williams (Port Adelaide)

2005: Neil Craig (Adelaide)

2006: John Worsfold (West Coast)

2007: Mark Thompson (Geelong)

2008: Mark Thompson (Geelong)

2009: Ross Lyon (St Kilda)

2010: Mick Malthouse (Collingwood)

2011: John Worsfold (West Coast)

2012: John Longmire (Sydney)

2013: Ken Hinkley (Port Adelaide)

2014: John Longmire (Sydney)

2015: Luke Beveridge (Western Bulldogs)

2016: Luke Beveridge (Western Bulldogs)

2017: Damien Hardwick (Richmond)

2018: Nathan Buckley (Collingwood)

2019: Chris Fagan (Brisbane Lions)

2020: Ken Hinkley (Port Adelaide)

2021: Simon Goodwin (Melbourne)