Listen to the latest episode of Road to the Draft

WHAT is better than one father-son prospect? Two.

That's the case for Essendon this year, with twins Alwyn Davey jnr and Jayden Davey both eligible for the NAB AFL Draft.

The pair join this week's Road to the Draft podcast to discuss their journeys towards this year's draft, the advice from their father, their differences as players and what Essendon have told them about their draft hopes.

SELECTION TIME Teams named for U18 Boys decider

The Daveys chat with co-hosts Callum Twomey and Nat Edwards about their campaigns this year, with Alwyn pushing into top-20 considerations and Jayden managing a second serious knee injury.

Plus, the show looks ahead to Thursday's NAB AFL Under-18 Championships decider between Vic Metro and Vic Country at Marvel Stadium, with Alwyn set to feature for Vic Metro.

This week's episode guide…

0:30 – Who to look for in the Under-18 Championships final on Thursday.

1:30 – The Vic Metro stars who are set to shine in the contest, including two players back from injury layoffs.

3:45 – Why recruiters are keen to see a Vic Country prospect take the field in this contest.

5:30 – The 17-year-old talent who is showing shades of a young Dustin Martin.

7:00 – Alwyn Davey Junior and Jayden Davey join the podcast for a chat about their seasons.

10:30 – The advice their father has given the pair throughout their young careers.

13:20 – Why Essendon skipper Dyson Heppell has had a "major impact" on the teenagers during their time at the Bombers' Academy.

17:30 – Are there more father-son and father-daughter prospects on the way in the Davey family?