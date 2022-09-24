Tyson Stengle celebrates a goal during the 2022 Grand Final between Geelong and Sydney. Picture: AFL Photos

There were some near-perfect displays from the Cats in their epic Grand Final win over Sydney.

Tom Atkins – 6

Did exactly what his coach would have asked of him, bringing pressure around the ground and winning the footy himself. A solid contributor with 16 disposals and seven tackles.

Jed Bews – 5

Had the unenviable task of tackling the dangerous Tom Papley and did well to limit the small Swan’s influence. One of the defence team who would have been very happy to have not seen much of the ball.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Highlights: Geelong v Sydney The Cats and Swans clash in the Grand Final

Mark Blicavs – 8

Played his usual unusual role of midfielder/ruck to perfection. Kicked Geelong's third goal of the game after pushing forward to attack and provided a big body around the contest all day. Finished with 23 disposals and 15 hitouts.

CATS v SWANS Full match coverage and stats

Jeremy Cameron – 6

Early on looked a step behind the pace, with Robbie Fox competing well against the dynamic spearhead. Worked his way into the game and finished with an incredible curling bomb from 50m in the last quarter.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Jezza joins party at last with sizzling strike A selfless handball from Patrick Dangerfield sets up Jeremy Cameron for his first goal of the game

Brad Close – 7

Was one of Geelong's best when the heat was on, typifying its ferocious attack on the footy and connection with teammates. Smart taps and disposals across half-forward and forever putting defenders on edge. Kicked two from his 18.

10 THINGS WE LEARNED Danger's elusive premiership, Selwood's tribute

Patrick Dangerfield – 8

Didn't quite have the astounding start to the match of last week, but his clearance work was second to none, finishing with 26 disposals and nine clearances. Attacked the contest with pace and set up numerous goals inside 50.

Geelong's Patrick Dangerfield in action against Sydney in the 2022 Grand Final. Picture: AFL Photos

Sam De Koning – 7

Showed the briefest glimpse of nerves in the opening minutes, but settled quickly to dominate the air in defence. Spent some time on Sam Reid in the first half and a few moments on Lance Franklin, and set the scene for the Cats, even kicking his first AFL goal in the final quarter.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard De Koning's first ever AFL goal worth the wait Cats young star Sam De Koning waits until the Grand Final to score his maiden major after some Patrick Dangerfield brilliance

Mitch Duncan – 8

Did whatever he pleased, owning vast swathes of the MCG grass. Playing on the wing and a little off half-back, Duncan's hard running helped set the tone, booting a goal from his 27 disposals and 13 marks.

Cam Guthrie – 7

Was a little quiet early but worked his way into the match beautifully, particularly as others started to tire around him. Especially strong in the clearances and in his delivery inside 50. Was subbed off in the final 10 minutes after 16 disposals and a goal.

Cam Guthrie celebrates a Geelong goal against Sydney in the 2022 Grand Final. Picture: AFL Photos

Zach Guthrie – 6

A little fumbly in his first few minutes but performed well in his first Grand Final, providing plenty of spark off half-back. Recorded 15 disposals and five intercepts.

Tom Hawkins – 8

Had one of the more unusual starts to a match we've seen, booting not just the first goal, but the second from throw-in ruck contests inside 50. Was too much for Sydney to handle in attack, with his accuracy the only issue on Saturday, kicking 3.4.

THE MOMENT Hawkins' brute power blows Swans away

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard The power of Hawkins proves too much in opening goal Tom Hawkins earns the first major of the Grand Final after a typically brilliant win in the ruck contest

Jack Henry – 7

Like his defensive counterparts, didn't see a heap of the ball, but he probably won't mind that at all. Had the tough Lance Franklin match-up, holding him to five disposals and one behind.

Jake Kolodjashnij – 7

A very solid performance in defence, setting up the Cats well with plenty of rebound. Found plenty of the ball with 17 disposals and 11 marks.

Gryan Miers – 5

Wasn't sighted overly often but provided a lot of buzz around the footy in attack. Didn't kick a goal but recorded 18 touches.

Gryan Miers in action for Geelong against Sydney in the 2022 Grand Final. Picture: AFL Photos

Mark O'Connor – 4

The late inclusion wasn't seen too often, but took a few crucial marks when the Swans were pressing. Provided lots of run and defensive pressure in his 13 touches.

EVERY SWAN RATED Skipper battles, Chad stands tall

Brandan Parfitt – 3

Appeared from absolutely nowhere to run onto a goal in the goalsquare in the final 10 minutes. Medi-sub for the rest of the match.

Brandan Parfitt celebrates a Geelong goal against Sydney in the 2022 AFL Grand Final. Picture: AFL Photos

Gary Rohan – 4

A quieter match from the third tall with seven disposals and one behind, but showed a serious set of heels at time.

Joel Selwood – 9

Turned over a few early disposals uncharacteristically, but came good in a big way, recording a game-high 12 touches in the first quarter. Rotating between the wing and the middle, he had 26 touches. If this is it for Selwood, he finished with an immaculate, curling goal to put a full stop on an incredible career.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Selwood in tears after heartwarming goal Joel Selwood gets emotional as he conjures a stunning major in the final stages to mark another incredible achievement

Isaac Smith – 9

Wound back the clock with one of his best Grand Final performances, having won three flags at Hawthorn in the mid-2010s. Booted three goals along with 32 disposals, 12 marks and an incredible 771m gained, to be named Norm Smith medallist.

CLASSY CAT MAKES HISTORY Isaac Smith's medal win one for the ages

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Smith saves most special game for last to claim Norm Isaac Smith notches three goals in one of his all-time best performances to be awarded the Norm Smith Medal

Rhys Stanley – 6

Played a ruck/defensive role, as he did last week. Was beaten at times in the hitouts by Tom Hickey, but was a thorn in Sydney's side early in the game by dropping behind the footy, taking on Sam Reid or Lance Franklin.

Tyson Stengle – 9

Excellent defensive pressure as always, and his ability to execute from the toughest angles set him apart. Top-scored with 4.3 to cap off an incredible comeback story.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Stengle scoring goals for fun as Cats aren't quite done Tyson Stengle adds to his amazing season with two more mesmerising majors in the Grand Final

Tom Stewart – 6

Tagged by Ryan Clarke early, the Cats were content to free up other players in defence to take Stewart's customary intercepting role. Had a quieter game by his lofty standards, but arguably wasn't really needed to star.

Zach Tuohy – 5

Didn't see a heap of the footy in his 250th game, playing in defence, but had the ball on a string when it did come his way. Executed a number of beautiful, attacking kicks across goal exiting 50.

Zach Tuohy in action for Geelong against Sydney in the 2022 AFL Grand Final. Picture: AFL Photos

THE COACH

Chris Scott – 9

Made the extraordinarily tough (but correct) call not to bring in a proppy Max Holmes, replacing him with Mark O'Connor. Stuck with dropping Stanley behind the footy after centre bounces to create the loose defender after last week's success. Now a two-time premiership coach, 11 years apart, in a show of incredible longevity at the top level.