JASON Johannisen has signed a two-year contract extension to stay at the Western Bulldogs until at least the end of 2024.

The 2016 Norm Smith medallist only managed nine senior appearances this season due to leg injuries and competition for places, but with a total of 178 AFL games under his belt Johannisen's new deal will give him every chance to reach game 200.

Taken with pick 39 in the 2011 Rookie Draft, Johannisen moved from Western Australia and debuted the following year.

TRADE HUB All the latest player movement news

An outstanding performance in the Dogs' first flag-winning side for 62 years saw him rewarded with the Norm Smith Medal and granted Bulldogs hero status for life.

Jason Johannisen after winning the Norm Smith medal in the 2016 Toyota AFL Grand Final. Picture: AFL Photos

"The Western Bulldogs is a really special place to me and I couldn't be happier to get the chance to continue playing football here for the next few years," Johannisen told the club website on Monday.



"It's a really positive time to be a part of this team, our list is exciting as we continue to strive for sustained success.

WHO'S CALLED IT QUITS 2022's retirements and delistings

"I've got lifelong friends here, I love pulling on the red, white and blue each week in front of our amazing supporters and fans.



"I'm incredibly grateful to the club for having the faith in me throughout my career and into the future."