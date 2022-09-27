Quinton Narkle in action during Geelong's clash with Richmond in round 19, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

LIVELY midfielder Quinton Narkle is one of five Geelong players delisted just days after the club claimed its 10th premiership with a Grand Final win over Sydney.

Narkle played 41 games for the Cats in his six years on the list, including a career-high of 16 games in 2021.

However, he managed just eight games this season and none since round 17, when he was an unused medical sub.

As reported by AFL.com.au's Inside Trading on Tuesday, Narkle will attempt to find a new footballing home as a delisted free agent.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Narkle ends the night with a bit of sparkle Quinton Narkle kicks a beautiful running goal to end the Cats' night in style

Mid-sized forward Francis Evans, who managed seven AFL games after joining the club with pick No.41 in the 2019 NAB AFL Draft will also depart, along with untried category B rookie ruckman Paul Tsapatolis, tall defender Nick Stevens and 2022 mid-season rookie pick Zane Williams.

Like Narkle, Evans' delisting allows him to make his way to another club with a minimum of fuss as a delisted free agent, with Port Adelaide looming as a likely destination.

Geelong’s delisting of Francis Evans opens the door for him to head to Port Adelaide as a delisted free agent. The forward played five games for the Cats this year. @traderadio — Callum Twomey (@CalTwomey) September 28, 2022

Cats football boss Simon Lloyd thanked all five players for their efforts at the club.

"Each player has played their part in our recent success, and we thank them for their commitment and dedication to our football program.

"To pull on the hoops is an achievement in of itself, and each of these young men should be incredibly proud to have represented the Geelong Football Club."