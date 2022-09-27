AFL.com.au presents Inside Trading, with breaking news and the best analysis of the Continental Tyres AFL Trade Period covering contracts, re-signings, free agents, the NAB AFL Draft and industry insights.

LIONS JOIN BOWES CHASE

BRISBANE is among the clubs interested in Gold Coast's Jack Bowes and the Suns' pick No.7 as the Lions plot a busy trade period.

Bowes is due to return from overseas this week and will meet with clubs as he decides on his future.

AFL.com.au revealed last week the Suns were prepared to put up their prized pick No.7 for the club that also takes on Bowes and his heavily backended deal.

Jack Bowes in action during Gold Coast's clash with Port Melbourne in VFL round 19, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Geelong has long been interested in Bowes and could also use the top draft selection to target local prospect Jhye Clark, while Hawthorn and Essendon are also interested. The Saints, too, have been interested, with the Lions expected to meet with Bowes later this week as he comes to a decision.

The decision will be in Bowes’ hands as to where he is keen to play. He is contracted until the end of 2024, but the Suns are looking at ways to move out his salary as part of a plan to realign their cap. Bowes has played in the midfield and across half-back and had an injury-hit season this year after pre-season shoulder surgery.

The top draft choice would also open up plans for the Lions in their trade period, given they will need to satisfy the Western Bulldogs on a trade for Josh Dunkley whilst also having enough draft picks to match bids on father-son pair Will Ashcroft and Jaspa Fletcher.

The Dogs are eyeing two first-round picks for Dunkley, who is a favourite to win their best and fairest this week. – Callum Twomey

DOCKERS PAIR LIKELY TO RECEIVE SECOND-ROUND OFFERS

FREMANTLE is expected to be offered second-round draft picks for wantaway pair Griffin Logue and Rory Lobb.

Logue is keen to join North Melbourne on a five-year offer, with the Roos set to offer a future second-round pick to the Dockers for the defender who they have pegged for a key backline position.

Rory Lobb and Griffin Logue after Fremantle's R12 clash with Brisbane. Picture: Getty Images

The AFL handed the Roos a second-round pick and third-round pick for next year's draft under the proviso they are used in a trade to land at least one player in this year's period. They can't be held over to stockpile for North Melbourne but are tied to the Kangaroos' ladder position next year.

Lobb has requested a trade to the Western Bulldogs despite being contracted to Fremantle for next year, but the Dockers have said the key forward will not be traded.

The Dogs are expected to present a second-round pick to the Dockers in exchange for the 29-year-old. Their second-round selection this season sits at No.29, or they could look at a future second-round pick.



AFL.com.au reported on Monday that Carlton's trade for Dockers wingman Blake Acres would centre on a future third-round pick. – Callum Twomey

SUNS EYE BRISBANE FORWARD

GOLD Coast is interested in Brisbane's out-of-contract small forward Tom Berry.

Berry, the younger brother of Lions star Jarrod, is out of contract and has struggled to break into the Lions' team consistently this season, playing only three games in 2022.

The Lions have offered Berry a contract but he remains unsigned and has gathered interest from the Suns.

Tom Berry and Mitch Robinson at Brisbane training in July 2021. Picture: Getty Images

The Suns will lose gun small forward Izak Rankine to Adelaide but have also been in the market for a pressure player, with Berry's speed and tenacity a key part of his game.

Berry has played 20 games for the Lions since being drafted by the club at the end of 2019.

Clubs have been looking at the Lions' depth players this season, with Deven Robertson having interest through the year but breaking back into the senior team for its finals series. – Callum Twomey

CAT GETS CUT

QUINTON Narkle is set to depart Geelong after six seasons at GMHBA Stadium.

After playing 16 games last year, the 24-year-old struggled for opportunities in 2022, adding eight more appearances – three as the unused medi-sub – to take him to 41 games.

AFL.com.au understands Narkle had his exit meeting with the Cats on Tuesday where he wasn’t offered a new deal for 2023.

Narkle's manager, Anthony Van Der Wielen, confirmed the departure to AFL.com.au on Tuesday afternoon.

With so much competition for spots in Geelong's midfield it was agreed it is in the West Australian’s best interests to explore opportunities elsewhere.

Narkle has attracted some interest in recent times and could find his way to a new home more seamlessly as a delisted free agent, which was part of the reason for agreeing to part ways with the club now rather than waiting until after the trade period.

The midfielder proved his ability to find the ball at the highest level when he collected 34 disposals, 15 contested possessions, six inside 50s and five clearances against Gold Coast last year, and performed strongly in the VFL this year, averaging 21.9 disposals from 10 appearances, but hasn’t played at AFL level since round 17. – Josh Gabelich

TRADE FOR KEY CROW

A FUTURE third-round pick could seal Billy Frampton's passage from Adelaide to Collingwood once the trade gates open next week.



The versatile Crow has requested a trade to the Magpies after three seasons with Adelaide, having started his career at Port Adelaide.

Billy Frampton in action during the round six clash between Adelaide and Western Bulldogs on April 23, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Collingwood is looking at Frampton as a key defensive option who can also play in the ruck, with the Pies expected to offer a future third-round selection to land the 25-year-old.

The Magpies will trade in Giants small forward Bobby Hill in one of the first deals expected to drop next week, likely for a future second-round selection.

But the looming decision of Jordan De Goey and his contract will shape the rest of the Magpies' trade period, including whether Dan McStay could arrive as a free agent or via a trade. – Callum Twomey

FREE AGENCY POOL SHRINKS

THERE are fewer than 30 initial free agents left on the market after Brisbane captain Dayne Zorko re-signed on Tuesday.

Clubs can begin lodging paperwork to sign free agents this Friday, with Collingwood superstar Jordan De Goey and Brisbane defender Darcy Gardiner the only two remaining restricted free agents available on the market.

Port Adelaide's Karl Amon will join Hawthorn as an unrestricted free agent, with the Power expecting a first-round pick as compensation, while Brisbane key forward Dan McStay is destined to get to Collingwood.

As flagged in AFL.com.au's Inside Trading last week, Melbourne defender Jayden Hunt has interest from West Coast, while experienced Carlton midfielder Ed Curnow is likely to stay at Ikon Park but could be moved to the rookie list.

Geelong captain Joel Selwood is still considering his future, but fellow veterans Tom Hawkins and Isaac Smith are set to play on, while Western Bulldogs ruckman Stef Martin is another weighing up retirement.

Gold Coast has tabled an offer to veteran forward Levi Casboult, as have the Bulldogs to Taylor Duryea and Zaine Cordy, with Sydney pair Jake Lloyd and Harry Cunningham others to have been offered new deals to be taken off the free agency list.

The free agency list was revealed by AFL.com.au earlier this year, though has grown again due to delisted players becoming lifelong free agents. – Riley Beveridge