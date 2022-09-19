JOSH Dunkley has chosen Brisbane as his new home after turning his back on a long-term offer from the Western Bulldogs.

Dunkley has been wooed by the Lions and Port Adelaide throughout this season whilst also being presented a five-year deal to remain at the Bulldogs, where he is a premiership player after their 2016 flag success.

Essendon had also put forward a five-year offer but had not been in the hunt for Dunkley when his decision time narrowed after his failed trade request to the Bombers in 2020.

But the strong-bodied midfielder has picked the Lions as his new home and wants to be traded to the preliminary finalists. He is out of contract and not a free agent, meaning the Lions would need to secure a trade to get him over the line.

AFL.com.au revealed Brisbane's interest in Dunkley in August, with the Lions keen to boost their midfield brigade. Dunkley's sister plays netball in Queensland and his family regularly holidays in the state.

Josh Dunkley celebrates a goal in the Western Bulldogs' loss to Fremantle in round 21, 2022.

Attention will now turn to how the Lions look to get a deal done given they hold pick No.15 and have star father-son Will Ashcroft coming to the club.

Ashcroft is the standout player in this year's draft pool and it would be a surprise if the Lions didn't need to match a bid at No.1, while fellow father-son prospect Jaspa Fletcher could also attract a top-20 bid.

The Lions could try to use future selections to land Dunkley or be prepared to go into a significant draft points deficit, which would push back their first pick next year.

The 25-year-old Dunkley played 116 games for the Dogs, including 23 this year, which included 18 goals.