BOBBY Hill has formalised his intention to seek a trade from Greater Western Sydney to Collingwood this Continental Tyres Trade Period.

The Giants have known about Hill's hopes to join the Magpies through this year, but Hill has asked to be traded to the club in next month's trade window.

The public confirmation comes after Collingwood's finals series ended on Saturday night in heartbreaking fashion, with the Magpies losing their preliminary final to Sydney by one point.

GWS is expected to target a second-round pick – for this year's draft or next – in exchange for the exciting small forward, who has been at the Giants for four seasons.

He requested a trade last year to Essendon but with a year to go on his contract, the Giants kept Hill.

The 22-year-old played 11 games this season and booted nine goals but underwent surgery at the start of June for testicular cancer. He returned to training late in the season and played in the Giants' VFL team for its final game of the year.

AFL.com.au last week reported Adelaide tall Billy Frampton has requested a trade to the Magpies, while Collingwood will also land Brisbane free agent Dan McStay.

Hill is one of four Giants set to leave Greater Western Sydney, along with midfield guns Tim Taranto and Jacob Hopper, who both are seeking trades to Richmond, as well as Tanner Bruhn, who has settled on Geelong as his preferred new home.