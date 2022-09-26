THE END of the 2022 AFL season means the indicative draft order has been finalised, but there's expected to be some alterations during the upcoming Trade Period.

Geelong's win over Sydney in the Grand Final means the Cats currently have the last pick of the first round of the NAB AFL Draft, while Sydney has pick 17.

But with the Continental Tyres AFL Trade Period about to kick into gear, picks are expected to change hands in the coming weeks as clubs look ahead to the 2023 season.

Indicative draft order after 2022 Grand Final

ROUND ONE
1 North Melbourne
2 West Coast 
3 Greater Western Sydney
4 Essendon
5 Adelaide
6 Hawthorn
7 Gold Coast
8 Port Adelaide
9 St Kilda
10 Carlton
11 Western Bulldogs
12 Richmond
13 Fremantle
14 Sydney (tied to Melbourne)
15 Brisbane
16 Collingwood
17 Sydney
18 Geelong

ROUND TWO
19 Richmond (tied to North Melbourne)
20 West Coast
21 Greater Western Sydney
22 Essendon
23 Adelaide
24 Hawthorn       
25 Gold Coast
26 West Coast (tied to Port Adelaide)  
27 St Kilda
28 Carlton
29 Western Bulldogs
30 Richmond   
31 Gold Coast (tied to Fremantle)
32 Melbourne
33 Brisbane
34 Gold Coast (tied to Collingwood)
35 Sydney
36 Geelong

ROUND THREE
37 Western Bulldogs (tied to North Melbourne)
38 West Coast
39 Greater Western Sydney
40 Essendon
41 Melbourne (tied to Adelaide)
42 Collingwood (tied to Hawthorn)
43 Gold Coast
44 Brisbane (tied to Port Adelaide)
45 St Kilda
46 Geelong (tied to Carlton)
47 Collingwood (tied to Western Bulldogs)
48 Collingwood (tied to Richmond)
49 Hawthorn (tied to Fremantle)
50 Melbourne
51 Geelong (tied to Brisbane) 
52 Gold Coast (tied to Collingwood) 
53 Port Adelaide (tied to Sydney)
54 Geelong

ROUND FOUR
55 North Melbourne
56 Port Adelaide (tied to West Coast)
57 Greater Western Sydney
58 Essendon
59 Greater Western Sydney (tied to Adelaide)
60 Geelong (tied to Hawthorn)
61 Hawthorn (tied to Gold Coast)
62 Carlton (tied to Port Adelaide)
63 Melbourne (tied to St Kilda)
64 Carlton
65 Western Bulldogs
66 North Melbourne (tied to Richmond)
67 Gold Coast (tied to Fremantle)
68 Melbourne
69 Brisbane 
70 Gold Coast (tied to Collingwood) 
71 Sydney 
72 Fremantle (tied to Geelong)

Future traded picks in 2022

First round
Sydney has Melbourne's pick

Second round
Gold Coast has Collingwood's pick
Gold Coast has Fremantle's pick
Richmond has North Melbourne's pick
West Coast has Port Adelaide's pick

Third round
Brisbane has Port Adelaide's pick
Collingwood has Hawthorn's pick
Collingwood has Richmond's pick
Collingwood has Western Bulldogs's pick
Geelong has Carlton's pick
Geelong has Brisbane's pick
Gold Coast has Collingwood's pick
Hawthorn has Fremantle's pick
Melbourne has Adelaide's pick
Port Adelaide has Sydney's pick
Western Bulldogs has North Melbourne's pick

Fourth round
Hawthorn has Gold Coast's pick
Gold Coast has Collingwood's pick
Gold Coast has Fremantle's pick
North has Richmond's pick
Geelong has Hawthorn's pick
GWS has Adelaide's pick
Carlton has Port Adelaide's pick
Melbourne has St Kilda's pick
Port Adelaide has West Coast's pick
Fremantle has Geelong's pick

Draft value index

Round One   Round Two Round Three Round Four Round Five
Pick/Pts Pick/Pts Pick/Pts Pick/Pts Pick/Pts
1. 3000 19. 948 37. 483 55. 207 73. 9
2. 2517 20. 912 38. 465 56. 194 74. -
3. 2234 21. 878 39. 446 57. 182  
4. 2034 22. 845 40. 429 58. 170  
5. 1878 23. 815 41. 412 59. 158  
6. 1751 24. 785 42. 395 60. 146  
7. 1644 25. 756 43. 378 61. 135  
8. 1551 26. 729 44. 362 62. 123  
9. 1469 27. 703 45. 347 63. 112  
10. 1395 28. 677 46. 331 64. 101  
11. 1329 29. 653 47. 316 65. 90  
12. 1268 30. 629 48. 302 66. 80  
13. 1212 31. 606 49. 287 67. 69  
14. 1161 32. 584 50. 273 68. 59  
15. 1112 33. 563 51. 259 69. 49  
16. 1067 34. 542 52. 246 70. 39  
17. 1025 35. 522 53. 233 71. 29  
18. 985 36. 502 54. 220 72. 19  