THE END of the 2022 AFL season means the indicative draft order has been finalised, but there's expected to be some alterations during the upcoming Trade Period.
Geelong's win over Sydney in the Grand Final means the Cats currently have the last pick of the first round of the NAB AFL Draft, while Sydney has pick 17.
But with the Continental Tyres AFL Trade Period about to kick into gear, picks are expected to change hands in the coming weeks as clubs look ahead to the 2023 season.
Indicative draft order after 2022 Grand Final
|
ROUND ONE
|1
|North Melbourne
|2
|West Coast
|3
|Greater Western Sydney
|4
|Essendon
|5
|Adelaide
|6
|Hawthorn
|7
|Gold Coast
|8
|Port Adelaide
|9
|St Kilda
|10
|Carlton
|11
|Western Bulldogs
|12
|Richmond
|13
|Fremantle
|14
|Sydney (tied to Melbourne)
|15
|Brisbane
|16
|Collingwood
|17
|Sydney
|18
|Geelong
|
ROUND TWO
|19
|Richmond (tied to North Melbourne)
|20
|West Coast
|21
|Greater Western Sydney
|22
|Essendon
|23
|Adelaide
|24
|Hawthorn
|25
|Gold Coast
|26
|West Coast (tied to Port Adelaide)
|27
|St Kilda
|28
|Carlton
|29
|Western Bulldogs
|30
|Richmond
|31
|Gold Coast (tied to Fremantle)
|32
|Melbourne
|33
|Brisbane
|34
|Gold Coast (tied to Collingwood)
|35
|Sydney
|36
|Geelong
|
ROUND THREE
|37
|Western Bulldogs (tied to North Melbourne)
|38
|West Coast
|39
|Greater Western Sydney
|40
|Essendon
|41
|Melbourne (tied to Adelaide)
|42
|Collingwood (tied to Hawthorn)
|43
|Gold Coast
|44
|Brisbane (tied to Port Adelaide)
|45
|St Kilda
|46
|Geelong (tied to Carlton)
|47
|Collingwood (tied to Western Bulldogs)
|48
|Collingwood (tied to Richmond)
|49
|Hawthorn (tied to Fremantle)
|50
|Melbourne
|51
|Geelong (tied to Brisbane)
|52
|Gold Coast (tied to Collingwood)
|53
|Port Adelaide (tied to Sydney)
|54
|Geelong
|
ROUND FOUR
|55
|North Melbourne
|56
|Port Adelaide (tied to West Coast)
|57
|Greater Western Sydney
|58
|Essendon
|59
|Greater Western Sydney (tied to Adelaide)
|60
|Geelong (tied to Hawthorn)
|61
|Hawthorn (tied to Gold Coast)
|62
|Carlton (tied to Port Adelaide)
|63
|Melbourne (tied to St Kilda)
|64
|Carlton
|65
|Western Bulldogs
|66
|North Melbourne (tied to Richmond)
|67
|Gold Coast (tied to Fremantle)
|68
|Melbourne
|69
|Brisbane
|70
|Gold Coast (tied to Collingwood)
|71
|Sydney
|72
|Fremantle (tied to Geelong)
Future traded picks in 2022
First round
Sydney has Melbourne's pick
Second round
Gold Coast has Collingwood's pick
Gold Coast has Fremantle's pick
Richmond has North Melbourne's pick
West Coast has Port Adelaide's pick
Third round
Brisbane has Port Adelaide's pick
Collingwood has Hawthorn's pick
Collingwood has Richmond's pick
Collingwood has Western Bulldogs's pick
Geelong has Carlton's pick
Geelong has Brisbane's pick
Gold Coast has Collingwood's pick
Hawthorn has Fremantle's pick
Melbourne has Adelaide's pick
Port Adelaide has Sydney's pick
Western Bulldogs has North Melbourne's pick
Fourth round
Hawthorn has Gold Coast's pick
Gold Coast has Collingwood's pick
Gold Coast has Fremantle's pick
North has Richmond's pick
Geelong has Hawthorn's pick
GWS has Adelaide's pick
Carlton has Port Adelaide's pick
Melbourne has St Kilda's pick
Port Adelaide has West Coast's pick
Fremantle has Geelong's pick
Draft value index
|Round One
|Round Two
|Round Three
|Round Four
|Round Five
|Pick/Pts
|Pick/Pts
|Pick/Pts
|Pick/Pts
|Pick/Pts
|1. 3000
|19. 948
|37. 483
|55. 207
|73. 9
|2. 2517
|20. 912
|38. 465
|56. 194
|74. -
|3. 2234
|21. 878
|39. 446
|57. 182
|4. 2034
|22. 845
|40. 429
|58. 170
|5. 1878
|23. 815
|41. 412
|59. 158
|6. 1751
|24. 785
|42. 395
|60. 146
|7. 1644
|25. 756
|43. 378
|61. 135
|8. 1551
|26. 729
|44. 362
|62. 123
|9. 1469
|27. 703
|45. 347
|63. 112
|10. 1395
|28. 677
|46. 331
|64. 101
|11. 1329
|29. 653
|47. 316
|65. 90
|12. 1268
|30. 629
|48. 302
|66. 80
|13. 1212
|31. 606
|49. 287
|67. 69
|14. 1161
|32. 584
|50. 273
|68. 59
|15. 1112
|33. 563
|51. 259
|69. 49
|16. 1067
|34. 542
|52. 246
|70. 39
|17. 1025
|35. 522
|53. 233
|71. 29
|18. 985
|36. 502
|54. 220
|72. 19