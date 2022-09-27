BRISBANE captain Dayne Zorko has signed a one-year contract extension with the Lions.

Zorko, who was an unrestricted free agent, played 22 games in a rollercoaster season and will enter his 12th year at the club in 2023.

The 33-year-old overcame a pre-season ankle injury and played half-back, midfield and half-forward as the Lions made a fourth straight finals series under his guidance.

He averaged 20 disposals and three tackles in his mix of roles.

Dayne Zorko and Brisbane celebrate the semi-final win over Melbourne on September 9, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

"The club has been building towards something really exciting the past few seasons and with that looking to continue next year, I really wanted to be a part of it," Zorko said.

"Even though I am not getting any younger, I have been really enjoying my football as we have such a great group of players and people at the club.

"I am extremely thankful for the Brisbane Lions to back me to go around again, and I look forward to joining the boys in making the club and all of our fans proud in 2023."

Zorko got into hot water for a round 23 sledging incident with Melbourne defender Harrison Petty, before leading his team to upset finals victories over Richmond and the Demons.

The dynamic Queenslander has been incredibly resilient over his AFL career, missing just 10 games since his debut and winning five best and fairests.

Zorko said earlier this month he would be keen to captain again next season, but would judged by a player vote during the pre-season.