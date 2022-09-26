AFL.com.au presents Inside Trading, with breaking news and the best analysis of the Continental Tyres AFL Trade Period covering contracts, re-signings, free agents, the NAB AFL Draft and industry insights.

ACRES MOVE EDGES CLOSER

A DEAL taking Fremantle wingman Blake Acres to Carlton is expected to be pushed through early next week, with a trade likely to centre around a future third-round draft pick.

Acres, who is uncontracted with the Dockers beyond this season, has already expressed his desire to be traded back to Victoria and has identified the Blues as his preferred destination.

AFL.com.au revealed Carlton's interest in Acres back in August, with the club keen to bolster its depth on the wing having rotated a series of players – including Lochie O'Brien, Matt Cottrell, Will Setterfield, Will Hayes and Jack Newnes – through the position this year.

Acres is expected to land at Ikon Park on a three-year deal courtesy of a trade that is expected to feature a future third-round pick, with the 26-year-old keen to continue his career at his third club after stints at St Kilda and Fremantle.

"Having spoken to (Acres' manager) Andrew McDougall this morning, Blake might be close. It might be the first up, and then Bobby Hill. I think those two will be done pretty quickly," Colin Young of Corporate Sports Australia, who manages Acres, told AFL.com.au's Trade Exchange.

"I think it was a phone call that Andrew had with (Carlton list manager) Nick Austin and it was the conversation after the season that Blake had with Michael Voss about where he'd play on the wing and how he fits in really well.

"It's a credit to what Justin Longmuir did with him, the way he plays that wing-type role. It just fits in with Carlton. He's going to be super for them next year." – Riley Beveridge

LIONS HUNT FOR MORE PICKS

BRISBANE is on the hunt for more draft picks as the Lions face a busy trade period luring Josh Dunkley to the Gabba as well as father-son pair Will Ashcroft and Jaspa Fletcher.

The Lions have had discussions with multiple clubs around attaining more draft swaps, including Gold Coast, which looms as a possible pick swap partner given its suite of selections.

The Suns are prepared to put pick No.7 on the trade table for the club that takes on Jack Bowes and his heavily backended contract, but also have a stack of other selections that the Lions could eye in the second and third rounds – No.25, 31, 34, 43, 52 (worth 2528 draft points).

Brisbane recruiting staff at the 2021 NAB AFL Draft. Picture: AFL Photos

Brisbane currently has picks No.15, 33, 44 and 69 (worth 2086 points) in the first four rounds of the draft, but faces matching a bid on gun youngster Ashcroft at the No.1 pick and potentially Fletcher as well within the first round.

The club can go into a points deficit for next year, but will still need to satisfy the Western Bulldogs on a trade for Dunkley.

The Dogs are pushing for two first-round picks in return for Dunkley, who is out of contract but not a free agent. – Callum Twomey

SAINTS EXTEND RUCKMAN

Journeyman ruckman Tom Campbell is set to continue his AFL journey for a 13th season.

The 30-year-old played two games for St Kilda in 2022, including the final game of the home and away season against Sydney, but was regularly in the squad during a standout season in the VFL.

Campbell won Sandringham’s best and fairest this year, despite only playing 12 games for the Zebras, earning a spot in the VFL team of the year squad.

With Paddy Ryder retiring at the end of the season, it is understood St Kilda has decided to extend Campbell’s time at Moorabbin by another season to provide Brett Ratten’s side with ruck security in the event Rowan Marshall suffers an injury.

Tom Campbell and Tom Hickey contest in the St Kilda v Sydney game, R23, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

The Victorian was selected as a mature-age rookie at the end of 2011 and played 42 games across six seasons at the Western Bulldogs, before adding 12 more across three seasons at North Melbourne.

St Kilda signed Campbell as a delisted free agent last October.

More than a handful of ruckmen are expected to move clubs during the trade period, with Luke Jackson requesting a trade back to Western Australia, Brodie Grundy expected to depart Collingwood for Melbourne, Lloyd Meek in the sights of Hawthorn, plus Ivan Soldo, Sam Hayes and Nick Bryan all linked to moves. – Josh Gabelich

NORTH FATHER-SON'S LATE RISE

COOPER Harvey's strong end to his interrupted under-18 season has seen the North Melbourne father-son prospect make a late push up the draft ranks.

The son of Kangaroos champion and AFL/VFL games record holder Brent Harvey suffered two separate arm injuries this season in his under-18 campaign for the Northern Knights, but he returned late in the year in a strong run of form.

He gathered 30 disposals and kicked a goal against the Western Jets in round 16, then had 23 disposals and a goal against the Greater Western Victoria Rebels and followed it with 24 disposals in the elimination final to the Gippsland Power.

Harvey was also given a call-up to last week's Vic Metro and Vic Country under-18 championships decider and kicked the match-sealing goal from a strong mark at the top of the goalsquare.

The midfielder/forward is expected to land at North Melbourne but could attract a bid with his finish to the year.

Brent Harvey is the Roos' match-day runner and a part-time development coach at the club. – Callum Twomey