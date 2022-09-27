THE AFL Players Association has slammed Collingwood's attempt to insert a behavioural clause in the five-year contract offered to Jordan De Goey.

De Goey, who is a restricted free agent this off-season, is currently in a contract stand-off with Collingwood after he rejected the club's latest offer.

As reported by AFL.com.au last week, the Pies' contract offer contains a behavioural clause, added in the wake of his history of off-field issues.

The Magpies pulled an offer for De Goey after his trip to Bali mid-season but remained keen to keep him. De Goey's restricted free agent status means the Magpies can match a rival bid for him and force a trade if he chooses to leave.

The AFLPA released a statement on Tuesday, saying it did not condone any club's decision to insert extra clauses that seek to restrict players' behaviour on top of the existing rules.

"The AFL Players' Association does not support additional behavioural clauses imposed on players beyond what's already in place through the AFL Standard Playing Contract," AFLPA General Manager of Player & Stakeholder Relations Brett Murphy said in a statement.

"Players are also bound by the Code of Conduct, the AFL Rules and other policies, which provide options for sanctions where appropriate and permitted in different circumstances, as well as broader legal principles applying to all employees.

"The content of AFL players' Standard Playing Contract is agreed between the AFL and AFLPA. Having a standard form contract is the norm in world sport and any attempt to deviate from them undermines the integrity of this process and creates inconsistency."

De Goey was particularly influential in the Magpies' finals series, putting in best-afield showings against both Geelong and Fremantle.

The 26-year-old has interest from St Kilda, which looms as his most likely destination if he chooses to depart the Magpies.

Ruckman Brodie Grundy is also set to leave Collingwood, with Melbourne confirming its interest in teaming the star ruckman with six-time All-Australian Max Gawn.

Collingwood is expected to be busy this Continental Tyres AFL Trade period, with Brisbane free agent Dan McStay, GWS forward Bobby Hill and Adelaide's Billy Frampton all set to arrive this off-season.