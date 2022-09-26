RORY Lobb's manager Colin Young remains hopeful a trade can be completed to get the tall forward to the Western Bulldogs, and believes that deal will help Fremantle land Luke Jackson.

Last week, Fremantle declined the trade request made by 29-year-old Lobb, who has another year on his contract, to join the Bulldogs who have actively pursued his services.

Lobb's potential exit comes amid a flurry of activity at Fremantle, with Young saying he expected a deal to get done for another key tall, swingman Griffin Logue, to leave to join North Melbourne.

Young, who manages both players, confirmed Fremantle had advised they wouldn’t allow both Lobb and Logue to leave, complicating the scenario. However, Young argued it shouldn’t, given their differing roles, with the latter used as a makeshift forward this year.

The Dockers are chasing Melbourne's 2021 Rising Star Jackson, who has told the Demons he wants to return to Western Australia, with West Coast also in the race.

"There's an opportunity where Rory can help Fremantle land Jackson by way of picks that can help him," Young told Continental Tyres AFL Trade Radio on Monday.

"It's going to be great for Fremantle if they do get Jackson as he's going to set them up for the next 10 years.

"This could be a win for Fremantle if they get some really good picks that can help them get Jackson. We're hoping that's the case.

"I will be trying to work with Fremantle… They've been aware that he was going to ask for the trade from basically one week after the trade period last year."

Lobb's desire to head east is due to his partner living in Melbourne, while Young said the Bulldogs wanted him as a key forward to compliment the likes of Aaron Naughton and Jamarra Ugle-Hagan.

"From my understanding he'd be the main focus point," Young said. "It frees up Naughton to be the second or third with Jamarra."

Logue's move to Arden Street appears more straightforward, with the 2016 NAB AFL Draft pick eight, who is out of contract, nominating North after being wooed by new coach Alastair Clarkson.

Young admitted he was yet to speak to either of the clubs about the machinations of the deal, but was bullish it would get completed.

"You'd imagine it would get done," he said. "He's out of contract, with where North are situated on the ladder, I'd expect it's going to get done."

Young revealed Logue had plenty of interest, including up to nine conversations with other clubs, but Clarkson was the decisive factor, referencing his impact on three-time premiership winner and one-time All-Australian defender Josh Gibson's career after moving to Hawthorn.

"At the end of the day, 'Clarko' got him over the line," Young said. "Sitting in the goal square down back (is the role pitched).

"Clarko was pretty good. He positioned himself, 'I worked with Gibson back from North to the Hawks'.

"I think that conversation about how we worked with Gibson getting to All-Australian form and he could do that with Griff playing down back and being the foundation with the other two boys (Ben McKay and Aidan Corr) being the springboard was pretty good for him."

Young added that Logue had no trade plans entering the 2022 season but started weighing up his options after being dropped during a season where he was due to come out of contract.