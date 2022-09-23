Daniel McStay handles the ball under pressure during Brisbane's round 16 match against the Western Bulldogs at The Gabba on June 30, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

BRISBANE forward Dan McStay will join Collingwood after officially informing the Lions of his intention to head to the Magpies.

McStay has been headed out of the Gabba for much of the second half of the season after exploring his free agency rights, with the 26-year-old departing as an unrestricted free agent.

The Lions will get a free agency compensation pick for McStay, who is set to sign a five-year deal at the Magpies.

"Dan has been a great teammate in his time with the Lions and remained committed to our cause until the end," Brisbane football boss Danny Daly said.

"He stuck with the club during many lean seasons and played a vital role in helping the Brisbane Lions play finals football the past four seasons.

"We thank Dan for his service after the last nine years and wish him all the best for his next chapter."

McStay played 161 games for the Lions after being selected in the 2013 NAB AFL Draft and will join the Magpies as a versatile tall at both ends of the ground.

"Together, my partner and I, have decided to move back home to Melbourne. I wish the club every success and will be watching with a keen eye," he said.

Giant Bobby Hill and Adelaide's Billy Frampton have also lodged official trade requests to Collingwood this upcoming exchange period, with Gold Coast's Brayden Fiorini also in the mix to join the preliminary finalists.