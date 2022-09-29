Lewis Taylor in action for Sydney against Hawthorn in round 13, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

SYDNEY has delisted 2014 NAB AFL Rising Star winner Lewis Taylor and Irish defender Barry O'Connor after the Grand Final thrashing at the hands of Geelong.

Taylor, who edged out current Western Bulldogs captain Marcus Bontempelli to claim the 2014 award, spent three years on the Swans' list after crossing from Brisbane at the end of 2019.

The 27-year-old played 124 senior games across his nine seasons at AFL level, but only 17 in the past four years after struggling to break into the top squads at both the Lions and the Swans.

Taylor was drafted to the Lions with pick No.28 at the 2013 NAB AFL Draft.

2014 NAB AFL Rising Star winner Lewis Taylor. Picture: AFL Photos

O'Connor, 24, signed with the Swans as a category B international rookie in June 2019 after making the switch from Gaelic football.

The advent of the COVID-19 pandemic interrupted his development throughout 2020 and 2021, and he managed to firm up a role as a key defender in the Swans' 2022 VFL team.

Sydney defender Barry O'Connor in action against Gold Coast in the 2022 VFL semi-final. Picture: AFL Photos

Sydney's football boss Charlie Gardiner thanked both Taylor and O'Connor for their efforts with the club.

"Lewis and Barry have been excellent contributors to our club and have shared some unique and memorable experiences with our group over the past three seasons," he said.

"It's a difficult time of year when list changes must be made, and we wish Lewis and Barry all the best in their next pursuits."

"On behalf of everyone at the Sydney Swans I would like to thank them for their hard work and contribution to our club."

The Swans had already announced the retirements of ruckman Callum Sinclair and Irish defender Colin O'Riordan, after he was forced to call time through injury, while former captain and club great Josh Kennedy also retired at the end of the season.