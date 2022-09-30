Jack Crisp celebrates a goal during the semi-final between Collingwood and Fremantle on September 10, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

COLLINGWOOD star Jack Crisp has gone back-to-back at the Copeland Trophy on Friday night, winning his second straight best and fairest at Crown Palladium.

Crisp, who played his 200th game – and 188th in a row – against Sydney in the preliminary final loss at the SCG, polled votes in every game of the home and away season and the finals series to become just the 24th player in Collingwood history to win multiple Copeland Trophies.

The 28-year-old polled 291 votes to finish 15 votes clear of captain Scott Pendlebury, while vice-captain Darcy Moore finished on the podium, seven votes further back.

Since crossing from Brisbane at the end of 2014 as the ‘steak knives’ in the Dayne Beams deal that also netted Jordan De Goey, Crisp has established himself as a permanent part of Collingwood’s best side and is now one of the more reliable midfielders in the game.

Jack Crisp celebrates a goal during Collingwood's preliminary final against Sydney on September 17, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Pendlebury added another accolade to his phenomenal resume on Friday night, finishing runner-up at 34-years-old and in a season where he became the first Collingwood player to reach 350 games, finishing on the podium for the 14th time in a career where he has won the Copeland Trophy five times.

All-Australian key defender Moore capped off another strong season with third spot, polling in every game except for the one he missed after escaping a major knee injury against the Gold Coast Suns in round 16. The 26-year-old was also awarded the Bob Rose Award for best player during the finals series.

Vice-captain Jeremy Howe was recognised with fourth spot, narrowly ahead of wingman Steele Sidebottom who returned to form in 2022.

Teenage sensation Nick Daicos was considered a leading contender ahead of the Copeland Trophy but finished seventh in a tight count, following one of the best seasons yet by a first-year player, which culminated in the NAB AFL Rising Star Award and the Harry Collier Trophy.

After inking a five-year contract extension earlier in the day, De Goey rounded out the top-ten despite missing five games this season.

2022 E.W. Copeland Trophy

1. Jack Crisp - 291 votes

2. Scott Pendlebury - 276

3. Darcy Moore - 269

4. Jeremy Howe - 266

5. Steele Sidebottom- - 265

6. Patrick Lipinski - 259

7. Nick Daicos - 258

=8. Josh Daicos - 249

=8. Brayden Maynard - 249

10. Jordan De Goey - 231

Gordon Coventry Award (leading goal-kicker): Brody Mihocek (41)

Gavin Brown Award (pressure): Beau McCreery

Darren Millane Perpetual Memorial Trophy (best clubman): Brayden Maynard

Harry Collier Trophy (best first year player): Nick Daicos

Joseph Wren Trophy (best VFL player): Finlay Macrae

Brendan Stroud Medal (best VWFL player): Ben Jankovski