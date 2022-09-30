JORDAN De Goey has agreed to sign a five-year deal with Collingwood after turning his back on free agency and St Kilda's strong play for him.

De Goey's contract has been a central storyline to this season, with the Magpies star fielding interest from rivals throughout.

The Magpies recently upped their offer to five seasons but a sticking point had been a behavioural clause, with the 26-year-old playmaker not keen to add any further elements to his deal.

A behavioural element will exist within his deal for the first two years of the contract, which ties him to the Magpies until the end of 2027.

The Saints had been consistent in their interest in the game-breaker throughout the year and were the most likely suitor for De Goey if he departed Collingwood.

De Goey's manager, Ryan Vague, discussed the behavioural elements on Continental Tyres AFL Trade Radio on Friday.

"In terms of the behavioural stuff, obviously it's intimate to me and I have knowledge of it, but the one thing I will say is the biggest thing for Jordan and what we conveyed to the club and they respectfully understood and we reached a position is that Jordan, like all other AFL players, we weren't going to have from our side of things Jordan held to any standard above that what is expected of an AFL player under rules, regs, code of conduct policies," he said.

"I think even the PA (Players' Association) was strong on that this week and so were we. We weren't here to set a precedence moving forward that could expose players to more.

"The club was very respectful of that and that's probably all I'll say. Jordan is still bound by the behaviours expected of an AFL player and the rest of that will stay between the parties."

Jordan De Goey in action during Collingwood's win against St Kilda in round one, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Vague confirmed the Saints' interest in De Goey, praising the way the club handled talks.

"St Kilda's interest was genuine all along and for a long period of time," he said.

"The one thing I will say about the Saints, and Jordy conveyed this to me last night too when he got to his decision, as hard as it is to tell the team that might miss out on you or don't lure you to that free agency aspect, his decision was to remain a Collingwood footballer, it wasn't to not go to another club, such as St Kilda."

Collingwood general manager of football Graham Wright was thrilled with De Goey's decision.

"We're delighted Jordan has agreed to extend his contract to stay at Collingwood," he said.

"Jordan is a talented footballer and his commitment to improve his game has seen him perform strongly this year, particularly during the back-end of the season and during the finals series where he was exciting to watch.

"We feel Jordan's best football is in front of him and, as a club, we will continue to support him as he grows as a player and as a person."

Jordan De Goey in action for Collingwood in the preliminary final against Sydney at the SCG on September 17, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

De Goey was a key member of Collingwood's surge up the ladder this season, averaging 20 disposals in his 19 games and kicking 18 goals. He was one of the players of the finals, too, with the 26-year-old best afield in the Pies' loss to Geelong in the qualifying final and again in the semi-final win over Fremantle.

Collingwood stopped contract talks with De Goey after his mid-season trip to Bali however quiet discussions continued throughout the year.

Coach Craig McRae urged De Goey to stay at the club mid-season and again after the Pies' one-point preliminary final loss to Sydney spoke of his desire for the club to re-sign the damaging midfielder.