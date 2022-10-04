WHEN Liam Jones signed with the Western Bulldogs as an unrestricted free agent on Tuesday, he joined an exclusive AFL club.
Eight years after leaving 'The Kennel', Jones is now back with the Bulldogs, and in doing so joins the 'Players Who Returned to Their Original Club After Playing Elsewhere' Club.
That's a mouthful.
And although you'd think it's quite rare, there's now almost enough to fill an entire team, with Jones becoming the 21st player who finished their career since 2000 to join the club.
He was selected by the Dogs with pick No.32 in the 2008 national draft as a key forward, and after 66 games in six seasons was traded to Carlton in exchange for pick No.46 (which was used to draft Caleb Daniel).
After some early struggles at the Blues, Jones was rejuvenated when he moved to full-back, playing 95 games in seven seasons before sitting out 2022 under the League's COVID-19 vaccination mandate.
Now he's back, becoming the second Bulldog after Brent Montgomery to leave the club, only to return later on.
Fremantle has been involved in more of these transactions than any club over the past 22 years.
With Adam McPhee, Peter Bell, Heath Black and Brad Wira, the Dockers have four players who have returned 'home' after going elsewhere in between.
They have also been the middle stop for three others – most famously Trent Croad and also Josh Carr and Chris Tarrant.
Some of the game's all-time great are on this list, led by Gary Ablett jnr, who spent seven seasons at Gold Coast sandwiched between the start and finish of his illustrious career at Geelong.
Eddie Betts played his final two seasons back at Carlton following an incredible career with Adelaide, in which he kicked in excess of 300 goals at both clubs.
Here's a quick rundown of players who returned to their original clubs after a stint elsewhere.
GARY ABLETT JNR
Geelong (2002-10), Gold Coast (2011-17), Geelong (2018-20)
JOHN BARNES
Essendon (1987-1991), Geelong (1992-1999), Essendon (2000-2001)
DAYNE BEAMS
Collingwood (2009-14), Brisbane (2015-18), Collingwood (2019-20)
PETER BELL
Fremantle (1995), North Melbourne (1996-2000), Fremantle (2001-2008)
EDDIE BETTS
Carlton (2005-13), Adelaide (2014-19), Carlton (2020-21)
HEATH BLACK
Fremantle (1997-2001), St Kilda (2002-2004), Fremantle (2005-2008)
JOSH CARR
Port Adelaide (2000-04), Fremantle (2005-08), Port Adelaide (2009-10)
TRENT CROAD
Hawthorn (1998-2001), Fremantle (2002-03), Hawthorn (2004-08)
CHRIS HEFFERNAN
Essendon (1997-02), Melbourne (2002-05), Essendon (2006-07)
LIAM JONES
Western Bulldogs (2010-14), Carlton (2015-21), Western Bulldogs (2023-)
NATHAN KRAKOUER
Port Adelaide (2007-10), Gold Coast (2011), Port Adelaide (2015-17)
AARON LORD
Geelong (1994-96), Hawthorn (1997-2001), Geelong (2002-03)
COREY MCKERNAN
North Melbourne (1993-2001), Carlton (2002-03), North Melbourne (2004)
ADAM McPHEE
Fremantle (2001-02), Essendon (2003-09), Fremantle (2010-12)
BRETT MONTGOMERY
Western Bulldogs (1997-99), Port Adelaide (2000-2005), Western Bulldogs (2006-07)
JUSTIN MURPHY
Richmond (1994-95), Carlton (1996-00), Geelong (2001), Carlton (2002-03), Essendon (2004-05)
DANIEL PRATT
North Melbourne (2002), Brisbane (2003-04), North Melbourne (2005-11)
PAUL SALMON
Essendon (1983-95), Hawthorn (1996-2000), Essendon (2002)
ZAC SMITH
Gold Coast (2011-15), Geelong (2016-19), Gold Coast (2020-21)
CHRIS TARRANT
Collingwood (1998-06), Fremantle (2007-10), Collingwood (2011-12)
BRAD WIRA
Fremantle (1995), Western Bulldogs (1996-98), Fremantle (1999-2001)