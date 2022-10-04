Liam Jones during his time at Carlton in 2021 (L) and in 2014 when playing for the Bulldogs. Pictures: AFL Photos

WHEN Liam Jones signed with the Western Bulldogs as an unrestricted free agent on Tuesday, he joined an exclusive AFL club.

Eight years after leaving 'The Kennel', Jones is now back with the Bulldogs, and in doing so joins the 'Players Who Returned to Their Original Club After Playing Elsewhere' Club.

That's a mouthful.

And although you'd think it's quite rare, there's now almost enough to fill an entire team, with Jones becoming the 21st player who finished their career since 2000 to join the club.

Liam Jones in action against Gold Coast during his final game for Carlton in round 21 on August 7, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

He was selected by the Dogs with pick No.32 in the 2008 national draft as a key forward, and after 66 games in six seasons was traded to Carlton in exchange for pick No.46 (which was used to draft Caleb Daniel).

After some early struggles at the Blues, Jones was rejuvenated when he moved to full-back, playing 95 games in seven seasons before sitting out 2022 under the League's COVID-19 vaccination mandate.

Now he's back, becoming the second Bulldog after Brent Montgomery to leave the club, only to return later on.

Fremantle has been involved in more of these transactions than any club over the past 22 years.

With Adam McPhee, Peter Bell, Heath Black and Brad Wira, the Dockers have four players who have returned 'home' after going elsewhere in between.

Peter Bell in action during the round four match between Fremantle and North Melbourne on April 20, 2003. Picture: AFL Photos

They have also been the middle stop for three others – most famously Trent Croad and also Josh Carr and Chris Tarrant.

Some of the game's all-time great are on this list, led by Gary Ablett jnr, who spent seven seasons at Gold Coast sandwiched between the start and finish of his illustrious career at Geelong.

Eddie Betts played his final two seasons back at Carlton following an incredible career with Adelaide, in which he kicked in excess of 300 goals at both clubs.

Here's a quick rundown of players who returned to their original clubs after a stint elsewhere.

GARY ABLETT JNR

Geelong (2002-10), Gold Coast (2011-17), Geelong (2018-20)

JOHN BARNES

Essendon (1987-1991), Geelong (1992-1999), Essendon (2000-2001)

DAYNE BEAMS

Collingwood (2009-14), Brisbane (2015-18), Collingwood (2019-20)

Dayne Beams is chased by Levi Greenwood during a R21 clash between Brisbane and Collingwood on August 11, 2018. Picture: AFL Photos

PETER BELL

Fremantle (1995), North Melbourne (1996-2000), Fremantle (2001-2008)

EDDIE BETTS

Carlton (2005-13), Adelaide (2014-19), Carlton (2020-21)

HEATH BLACK

Fremantle (1997-2001), St Kilda (2002-2004), Fremantle (2005-2008)

JOSH CARR

Port Adelaide (2000-04), Fremantle (2005-08), Port Adelaide (2009-10)

TRENT CROAD

Hawthorn (1998-2001), Fremantle (2002-03), Hawthorn (2004-08)

Trent Croad chats with Ben Dixon and Jade Rawlings after the R3 match between Hawthorn and Fremantle in Launceston on April 14, 2002. Picture: AFL Photos

CHRIS HEFFERNAN

Essendon (1997-02), Melbourne (2002-05), Essendon (2006-07)

LIAM JONES

Western Bulldogs (2010-14), Carlton (2015-21), Western Bulldogs (2023-)

NATHAN KRAKOUER

Port Adelaide (2007-10), Gold Coast (2011), Port Adelaide (2015-17)

AARON LORD

Geelong (1994-96), Hawthorn (1997-2001), Geelong (2002-03)

COREY MCKERNAN

North Melbourne (1993-2001), Carlton (2002-03), North Melbourne (2004)

Corey McKernan shakes hands with Byron Pickett after the R20 match between North Melbourne and Carlton on August 17, 2002. Picture: AFL Photos

ADAM McPHEE

Fremantle (2001-02), Essendon (2003-09), Fremantle (2010-12)

BRETT MONTGOMERY

Western Bulldogs (1997-99), Port Adelaide (2000-2005), Western Bulldogs (2006-07)

JUSTIN MURPHY

Richmond (1994-95), Carlton (1996-00), Geelong (2001), Carlton (2002-03), Essendon (2004-05)

DANIEL PRATT

North Melbourne (2002), Brisbane (2003-04), North Melbourne (2005-11)

PAUL SALMON

Essendon (1983-95), Hawthorn (1996-2000), Essendon (2002)

Paul Salmon celebrates after the R22 match between Hawthorn and Western Bulldogs on August 4, 2000. Picture: AFL Photos

ZAC SMITH

Gold Coast (2011-15), Geelong (2016-19), Gold Coast (2020-21)

CHRIS TARRANT

Collingwood (1998-06), Fremantle (2007-10), Collingwood (2011-12)

BRAD WIRA

Fremantle (1995), Western Bulldogs (1996-98), Fremantle (1999-2001)