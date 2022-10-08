Josh Dunkley in action during the Western Bulldogs' clash against Melbourne in round one, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

JOSH Dunkley's manager is confident the Western Bulldogs midfielder will get to Brisbane, but he feels negotiations will "go the distance".

The Dogs are seeking two first-round picks for Dunkley after the 2022 Charles Sutton medallist requested a trade to the Lions.

The earliest pick Brisbane currently holds in this year's NAB AFL Draft is No.21, making the pre-season draft a growing possibility for Dunkley.

But Dunkley's manager, Liam Pickering, believes a deal will get done for the 25-year-old.

"I hope so, I'm confident," he told SEN on Saturday.

"He doesn't want to be at the Bulldogs, he wants to be in Brisbane so hopefully the two teams can work out something that they're all happy with."

Pickering added: "This will go the distance I think."

Dunkley, pick No.25 in the 2015 NAB AFL Draft, has played 116 games for the Bulldogs.

Pickering said suggestions the Bulldogs could let the 2016 premiership player walk to the pre-season draft were ridiculous.

"That would be ludicrous. What? Get nothing for him? That's just cutting off your nose to spite your face. You end up with nothing for him," he said.

"They've got a good relationship, Josh and the coach (Luke Beveridge), so I hope it wouldn't end up in that situation because I think that would be a poor reflection when they have got a good relationship.

"At this time everyone is posturing so I get it and I'm not going to say too much more."