The son of 2004 Norm Smith medallist Byron Pickett headlines a raft of future stars included in the Flying Boomerangs squad.

One of several potential father-son prospects, Kayde Pickett will take part in the four-day training program in Melbourne's south-east this weekend.

The program is designed to help the next generation of Indigenous talent hone their skills in an elite environment, with former Brisbane and Western Bulldogs star Michael McLean part of the coaching staff.

Indigenous Talent Programs Manager Narelle Long plays a major part in the structure of the schedule, with football training paired equally with cultural and values programs.

"It enables an environment that is culturally safe for our young men to be able to experience an elite AFL environment and give them the tools to transition into our mainstream talent programs," Long said.

"Being exposed to an elite environment sets the scene for our young people to aspire towards their goals of being drafted.

"It opens their eyes to the standards of AFL life, we hope they take it home and put into their daily livers and routines."

Cody Walker, son of Carlton great Andrew, Kobe Williams, son of 2008 premiership Hawk Mark, and Caylon Seelander, son of ex-Essendon goalsneak Leroy Jetta, also feature in the squad.

Andrew Walker during Carlton's clash against Geelong in round nine, 2011. Picture: AFL Photos

Another Ah Chee will also take the field in an elite football program, Noah the latest after each of Roland (Gold Coast), Callum (Gold Coast, Brisbane) and Brendon (Port Adelaide, West Coast).

The 27-player squad features players aged 14-17, with the program culminating in a match against the World Team at Gosch's Paddock in Melbourne at 2pm AEDT on Sunday.