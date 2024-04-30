Check out the injury updates from all 18 clubs.
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Wayne Milera
|Knee
|Season
|Nick Murray
|Knee
|3-5 weeks
|Patrick Parnell
|Shoulder
|Season
|Luke Pedlar
|Shouler
|TBC
|Riley Thilthorpe
|Knee
|8-10 weeks
|Updated: April 30, 2024
Early prognosis
The Crows' injury list has thinned significantly, but Pedlar's recovery plan is uncertain as he visits a specialist to map a path forward following mixed scan results on a shoulder issue that has previously troubled him. Otherwise, Sam Berry (foot) and Brodie Smith (back) have recovered from their respective issues and will train fully this week with a view to putting their hands up for selection. – Nathan Schmook
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Cal Ah Chee
|Hamstring
|1 week
|Will Ashcroft
|Knee
|TBC
|Zac Bailey
|Ankle
|3-4 weeks
|Keidean Coleman
|Knee
|Season
|Tom Doedee
|Knee
|Season
|James Madden
|Hamstring
|Test
|Carter Michael
|Knee
|2 weeks
|Deven Robertson
|Shoulder
|3 weeks
|Updated: April 30, 2024
Early prognosis
Ruckman Oscar McInerney is back from concussion, while scans on Ah Chee's hamstring were quite positive, with the extra break between games meaning the utility will likely miss just one match. Madden left the field in the VFL last weekend but is a chance to play. – Michael Whiting
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Matt Carroll
|Groin
|4-6 weeks
|Adam Cerra
|Hamstring
|Test
|David Cuningham
|Calf
|Test
|Sam Docherty
|Knee
|Season
|Orazio Fantasia
|Illness
|Test
|Lachie Fogarty
|Wrist
|3-5 weeks
|Caleb Marchbank
|Back
|2-3 weeks
|Jack Martin
|Hamstring
|1-2 weeks
|Mitch McGovern
|Hamstring
|1 week
|Jesse Motlop
|Hamstring
|2-3 weeks
|Adam Saad
|Hamstring
|4 weeks
|Jack Silvagni
|Knee
|Season
|Updated: April 30, 2024
Early prognosis
The Blues will put Cerra, Cuningham and Fantasia through their paces this week before determining their availability to play the Pies on Friday night. McGovern is still at least one week away, while Fogarty, Marchbank, Martin, Motlop and Saad should be back within the next month. – Riley Beveridge
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Jordan De Goey
|Groin
|Test
|Josh Eyre
|Hamstring
|3-4 weeks
|Dan McStay
|Knee
|TBC
|Tom Mitchell
|Foot
|Test
|Oscar Steene
|Toe
|12 weeks
|Updated: April 30, 2024
Early prognosis
De Goey is in doubt for Friday night due to groin soreness following Anzac Day. Mitchell is also racing the clock to be fit due to a lingering foot issue that he has carried across the first two months of the season. Both missed training on Monday and may miss the clash against Carlton. Nathan Kreuger is available after recovering from a calf strain. – Josh Gabelich
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Kaine Baldwin
|Foot
|7 weeks
|Jaiden Hunter
|Knee
|Season
|Jye Menzie
|Shoulder
|2 weeks
|Archie Perkins
|Hamstring
|Test
|Zach Reid
|Hamstring
|1-2 weeks
|Jordan Ridley
|Quad
|3 weeks
|Will Setterfield
|Knee
|1-2 weeks
|Updated: April 30, 2024
Early prognosis
There were no fresh injury concerns for the Bombers after Anzac Day, with forward Harry Jones cleared of any structural damage after receiving a knock to his face. Matt Guelfi made his return from a calf injury in the VFL and Perkins is pushing for selection this week. – Dejan Kalinic
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Jye Amiss
|Concussion
|Test
|Josh Corbett
|Hip
|Season
|Brennan Cox
|Hamstring
|7-8 weeks
|Josh Draper
|Hamstring
|Test
|Odin Jones
|Concussion
|Test
|Sebit Kuek
|Knee
|Season
|Oscar McDonald
|Knee
|12-14 weeks
|Sam Switkowski
|Concussion
|Test
|Conrad Williams
|Foot
|1 week
|Updated: April 30, 2024
Early prognosis
Draper faces a fitness test this week after experiencing a tight hamstring against the Western Bulldogs, which led to him being substituted at quarter-time. Switkowski was held back in round seven after experiencing delayed concussion symptoms and will need to train fully this week to play against Richmond. Amiss is also pushing to emerge from protocols and has passed all markers so far. – Nathan Schmook
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Patrick Dangerfield
|Hamstring
|4-6 weeks
|Mitch Edwards
|Back
|2-3 weeks
|Phoenix Foster
|Concussion
|TBC
|Joe Furphy
|Ankle
|1 week
|Tom Stewart
|Concussion
|TBC
|James Willis
|Illness
|Test
|Oli Wiltshire
|Thumb
|1 week
|Updated: April 30, 2024
Early prognosis
Stewart will be assessed later in the week but is expected to return to face the Demons on Saturday night after missing last week's win over Carlton. However, the Cats will be missing Dangerfield for at least a month after another injury to the hamstring that sidelined him for three weeks earlier in the year. Youngsters Edwards and Furphy continue to close on playing returns. – Michael Rogers
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Malcolm Rosas jnr
|Hamstring
|6 weeks
|Lachie Weller
|Knee
|12+ weeks
|Updated: April 30, 2024
Early prognosis
Just two players on the list now with Connor Budarick back after missing a week with a hamstring problem. Sam Clohesy (wrist) and Bailey Humphrey (head) were cleared of any problems arising from Sunday's win over West Coast. Weller should re-join the main training group in the coming weeks. – Michael Whiting
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Stephen Coniglio
|Knee
|Test
|Adam Kennedy
|Knee
|Indefinite
|James Leake
|Quad
|Indefinite
|Braydon Preuss
|Hamstring
|4 weeks
|Sam Taylor
|Concussion
|Test
|Nathan Wardius
|Shin
|Indefinite
|Updated: April 30, 2024
Early prognosis
The Giants are hopeful that Coniglio and Taylor will return for Saturday's clash with the Swans, but both will need to pass fitness tests later in the week. Preuss will miss the next month after an injury in the VFL. – Riley Beveridge
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Josh Bennetts
|Concussion
|Test
|James Blanck
|Knee
|Season
|Luke Breust
|Groin
|Test
|Mabior Chol
|Suspension
|Round 9
|Denver Grainger-Barras
|Toe
|1-2 weeks
|Changkuoth Jiath
|Quad
|1 week
|Mitch Lewis
|Knee
|TBC
|Will McCabe
|Back
|6-8 weeks
|Cooper Stephens
|Achilles
|Test
|Clay Tucker
|Ankle
|Test
|Nick Watson
|Ankle
|Test
|Updated: April 30, 2024
Early prognosis
Lewis has been ruled out for at least another week due to a lingering knee issue that is taking longer to heal than first hoped. Watson could return after missing a month with a syndesmosis injury, while Breust will also need to prove his fitness later in the week before being cleared to face the Western Bulldogs. Chad Wingard made a successful return in the VFL but won't be considered for an AFL return just yet. – Josh Gabelich
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Jake Bowey
|Collarbone
|1 week
|Jake Melksham
|Knee
|6-8 weeks
|Christian Salem
|Hamstring
|2-3 weeks
|Joel Smith
|Suspension
|Indefinite
|Charlie Spargo
|Achilles
|3-4 weeks
|Updated: April 30, 2024
Early prognosis
Defender Bowey could return as early as next week to face Carlton, just seven weeks after shoulder surgery. Salem and small forward Spargo are also on track to return within the month. Clayton Oliver, Shane McAdam and Marty Hore all made successful returns from injury last week, the latter two via the VFL. - Alison O'Connor
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Callum Coleman-Jones
|Achilles
|Season
|Kallan Dawson
|Ankle
|2-3 weeks
|Hamish Free
|Concussion
|Indefinite
|Brayden George
|Shoulder
|Indefinite
|Josh Goater
|Achilles
|Season
|Griffin Logue
|Knee
|6-7 weeks
|Jy Simpkin
|Quad
|Test
|Updated: April 30, 2024
Early prognosis
The Kangaroos have concerns over Simpkin, who pulled up sore ahead of Saturday's clash against the Saints. Free has suffered his second concussion of the season, so could be in the protocols for an extended period, while a luckless run for George continued in the VFL over the weekend. A specialist will determine a timeline for his return next week. Wil Dawson (shoulder), Eddie Ford (hip) and Cooper Harvey (syndesmosis) are all available for selection this week. – Riley Beveridge
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Aliir Aliir
|Concussion
|TBC
|Hugh Jackson
|Hip
|6-8 weeks
|Ollie Lord
|Knee/tibia
|Test
|Tom McCallum
|Ankle
|1-2 weeks
|Trent McKenzie
|Quad
|1-2 weeks
|Quinton Narkle
|Foot
|4-6 weeks
|Sam Powell-Pepper
|Knee
|Season
|Ivan Soldo
|Knee
|4-5 weeks
|Updated: April 30, 2024
Early prognosis
It's quite the list for Port, but it's not all bad news. Powell-Pepper was the heartbreak story from Friday night's win over St Kilda, with his ACL already repaired, while Soldo underwent an arthroscopy on Monday on a meniscus injury. In better news, captain Connor Rozee (hamstring) passed a fitness test, while Lord is also available ahead of time. – Michael Whiting
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Noah Balta
|Knee
|1 week
|Jacob Bauer
|Hamstring
|1 week
|Judson Clarke
|ACL
|Season
|Mate Colina
|Back
|TBC - long term
|Liam Fawcett
|Back
|TBC - long term
|Josh Gibcus
|ACL
|Season
|Jacob Hopper
|Hamstring
|3 weeks
|Tom Lynch
|Hamstring
|7-9 weeks
|Dion Prestia
|Hamstring
|1 week
|Jack Ross
|Foot
|8 weeks
|Tim Taranto
|Wrist
|6 weeks
|Updated: April 30, 2024
Early prognosis
There's a glimmer of light at the end of the tunnel, despite Hopper's return to football lasting just under half a match. Jayden Short (calf) and James Trezise (ankle) are available for selection this week, with Balta, Prestia and Bauer likely to be in the mix to face the Western Bulldogs next round. – Sarah Black
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Dan Butler
|Hamstring
|3-4 weeks
|Hunter Clark
|Calf
|Test
|Brad Crouch
|Knee
|2-3 weeks
|Liam Henry
|Hamstring
|1 week
|Jack Higgins
|Suspension
|Round 11
|Max King
|Knee
|Test
|Mason Wood
|Collarbone
|Test
|James Van Es
|Ankle
|TBC
|Updated: April 30, 2024
Early prognosis
King faces a fitness test on Thursday after missing the past fortnight with a knee injury, while Wood could also return after recovering from a broken collarbone. Clark will also need to prove his fitness later in the week after an interrupted start to the year due to a calf injury. Max Heath is available after exiting concussion protocols. – Josh Gabelich
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Harry Arnold
|Back
|6-7 weeks
|Indhi Kirk
|Concussion
|1 week
|Callum Mills
|Shoulder/calf
|10 weeks
|Dane Rampe
|Hamstring
|Test
|Sam Reid
|Quad/foot
|TBC
|Corey Warner
|Ankle
|3 weeks
|Updated: April 30, 2024
Early prognosis
Luke Parker has pulled up well from his 34-possession game in the VFL on Sunday and looks set to return to the senior side, although he'll have to get through training on Thursday to be declared a certain starter. Rampe will also be a watch at training this week as he looks to return from a hamstring injury. Mills suffered a calf injury running last week, pushing his long absence out by a further three weeks. Reid has suffered yet another setback, experiencing pain in his foot, with his return to play to be determined next week. Will Hayward copped a knock on Sunday and is one of a handful of players nursing niggles, but there are no other major injury concerns from the win over the Hawks. Warner and Kirk suffered setbacks in the VFL and have been sidelined. – Martin Smith
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Oscar Allen
|Knee
|4-6 weeks
|Rhett Bazzo
|Groin
|3-5 weeks
|Matt Flynn
|Knee
|3-4 weeks
|Elijah Hewett
|Foot
|Post-bye
|Callum Jamieson
|Hamstring
|5 weeks
|Updated: April 30, 2024
Early prognosis
The Eagles suffered no fresh injuries against Gold Coast and have the bonus of a refreshed Harley Reid after noticing the first-year star was struggling physically and giving him a rest. The club will confirm updated timelines on Tuesday, but the injury list remains thin, with predominantly tall players sidelined until around the mid-season bye. – Nathan Schmook
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Nick Coffield
|Shoulder
|6-8 weeks
|Tom Liberatore
|Illness
|Test
|Aiden O'Driscoll
|Concussion
|Indefinite
|Bailey Smith
|Knee
|Season
|Lachie Smith
|Knee
|Test
|Cody Weightman
|Elbow
|8-10 weeks
|Rhylee West
|Suspension
|Round 9
|Updated: April 30, 2024
Early prognosis
Liberatore is expected to be available this Sunday after missing the past two games, firstly due to concussion and then due to illness. Weightman will be sidelined for at least a couple of months after dislocating his elbow again on the weekend. The small forward will undergo surgery this week and could miss up to 10 weeks. – Josh Gabelich