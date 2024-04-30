Aliir Aliir leaves the field injured during Port Adelaide's clash against St Kilda in round seven, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Check out the injury updates from all 18 clubs.

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Wayne Milera Knee Season Nick Murray Knee 3-5 weeks Patrick Parnell Shoulder Season Luke Pedlar Shouler TBC Riley Thilthorpe Knee 8-10 weeks Updated: April 30, 2024

Early prognosis

The Crows' injury list has thinned significantly, but Pedlar's recovery plan is uncertain as he visits a specialist to map a path forward following mixed scan results on a shoulder issue that has previously troubled him. Otherwise, Sam Berry (foot) and Brodie Smith (back) have recovered from their respective issues and will train fully this week with a view to putting their hands up for selection. – Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Cal Ah Chee Hamstring 1 week Will Ashcroft Knee TBC Zac Bailey Ankle 3-4 weeks Keidean Coleman Knee Season Tom Doedee Knee Season James Madden Hamstring Test Carter Michael Knee 2 weeks Deven Robertson Shoulder 3 weeks Updated: April 30, 2024

Early prognosis

Ruckman Oscar McInerney is back from concussion, while scans on Ah Chee's hamstring were quite positive, with the extra break between games meaning the utility will likely miss just one match. Madden left the field in the VFL last weekend but is a chance to play. – Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Matt Carroll Groin 4-6 weeks Adam Cerra Hamstring Test David Cuningham Calf Test Sam Docherty Knee Season Orazio Fantasia Illness Test Lachie Fogarty Wrist 3-5 weeks Caleb Marchbank Back 2-3 weeks Jack Martin Hamstring 1-2 weeks Mitch McGovern Hamstring 1 week Jesse Motlop Hamstring 2-3 weeks Adam Saad Hamstring 4 weeks Jack Silvagni Knee Season Updated: April 30, 2024

Early prognosis

The Blues will put Cerra, Cuningham and Fantasia through their paces this week before determining their availability to play the Pies on Friday night. McGovern is still at least one week away, while Fogarty, Marchbank, Martin, Motlop and Saad should be back within the next month. – Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Jordan De Goey Groin Test Josh Eyre Hamstring 3-4 weeks Dan McStay Knee TBC Tom Mitchell Foot Test Oscar Steene Toe 12 weeks Updated: April 30, 2024

Early prognosis

De Goey is in doubt for Friday night due to groin soreness following Anzac Day. Mitchell is also racing the clock to be fit due to a lingering foot issue that he has carried across the first two months of the season. Both missed training on Monday and may miss the clash against Carlton. Nathan Kreuger is available after recovering from a calf strain. – Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Kaine Baldwin Foot 7 weeks Jaiden Hunter Knee Season Jye Menzie Shoulder 2 weeks Archie Perkins Hamstring Test Zach Reid Hamstring 1-2 weeks Jordan Ridley Quad 3 weeks Will Setterfield Knee 1-2 weeks Updated: April 30, 2024

Early prognosis

There were no fresh injury concerns for the Bombers after Anzac Day, with forward Harry Jones cleared of any structural damage after receiving a knock to his face. Matt Guelfi made his return from a calf injury in the VFL and Perkins is pushing for selection this week. – Dejan Kalinic

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Jye Amiss Concussion Test Josh Corbett Hip Season Brennan Cox Hamstring 7-8 weeks Josh Draper Hamstring Test Odin Jones Concussion Test Sebit Kuek Knee Season Oscar McDonald Knee 12-14 weeks Sam Switkowski Concussion Test Conrad Williams Foot 1 week Updated: April 30, 2024

Early prognosis

Draper faces a fitness test this week after experiencing a tight hamstring against the Western Bulldogs, which led to him being substituted at quarter-time. Switkowski was held back in round seven after experiencing delayed concussion symptoms and will need to train fully this week to play against Richmond. Amiss is also pushing to emerge from protocols and has passed all markers so far. – Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Patrick Dangerfield Hamstring 4-6 weeks Mitch Edwards Back 2-3 weeks Phoenix Foster Concussion TBC Joe Furphy Ankle 1 week Tom Stewart Concussion TBC James Willis Illness Test Oli Wiltshire Thumb 1 week Updated: April 30, 2024

Early prognosis

Stewart will be assessed later in the week but is expected to return to face the Demons on Saturday night after missing last week's win over Carlton. However, the Cats will be missing Dangerfield for at least a month after another injury to the hamstring that sidelined him for three weeks earlier in the year. Youngsters Edwards and Furphy continue to close on playing returns. – Michael Rogers

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Malcolm Rosas jnr Hamstring 6 weeks Lachie Weller Knee 12+ weeks Updated: April 30, 2024

Early prognosis

Just two players on the list now with Connor Budarick back after missing a week with a hamstring problem. Sam Clohesy (wrist) and Bailey Humphrey (head) were cleared of any problems arising from Sunday's win over West Coast. Weller should re-join the main training group in the coming weeks. – Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Stephen Coniglio Knee Test Adam Kennedy Knee Indefinite James Leake Quad Indefinite Braydon Preuss Hamstring 4 weeks Sam Taylor Concussion Test Nathan Wardius Shin Indefinite Updated: April 30, 2024

Early prognosis

The Giants are hopeful that Coniglio and Taylor will return for Saturday's clash with the Swans, but both will need to pass fitness tests later in the week. Preuss will miss the next month after an injury in the VFL. – Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Josh Bennetts Concussion Test James Blanck Knee Season Luke Breust Groin Test Mabior Chol Suspension Round 9 Denver Grainger-Barras Toe 1-2 weeks Changkuoth Jiath Quad 1 week Mitch Lewis Knee TBC Will McCabe Back 6-8 weeks Cooper Stephens Achilles Test Clay Tucker Ankle Test Nick Watson Ankle Test Updated: April 30, 2024

Early prognosis

Lewis has been ruled out for at least another week due to a lingering knee issue that is taking longer to heal than first hoped. Watson could return after missing a month with a syndesmosis injury, while Breust will also need to prove his fitness later in the week before being cleared to face the Western Bulldogs. Chad Wingard made a successful return in the VFL but won't be considered for an AFL return just yet. – Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Jake Bowey Collarbone 1 week Jake Melksham Knee 6-8 weeks Christian Salem Hamstring 2-3 weeks Joel Smith Suspension Indefinite Charlie Spargo Achilles 3-4 weeks Updated: April 30, 2024

Early prognosis

Defender Bowey could return as early as next week to face Carlton, just seven weeks after shoulder surgery. Salem and small forward Spargo are also on track to return within the month. Clayton Oliver, Shane McAdam and Marty Hore all made successful returns from injury last week, the latter two via the VFL. - Alison O'Connor

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Callum Coleman-Jones Achilles Season Kallan Dawson Ankle 2-3 weeks Hamish Free Concussion Indefinite Brayden George Shoulder Indefinite Josh Goater Achilles Season Griffin Logue Knee 6-7 weeks Jy Simpkin Quad Test Updated: April 30, 2024

Early prognosis

The Kangaroos have concerns over Simpkin, who pulled up sore ahead of Saturday's clash against the Saints. Free has suffered his second concussion of the season, so could be in the protocols for an extended period, while a luckless run for George continued in the VFL over the weekend. A specialist will determine a timeline for his return next week. Wil Dawson (shoulder), Eddie Ford (hip) and Cooper Harvey (syndesmosis) are all available for selection this week. – Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Aliir Aliir Concussion TBC Hugh Jackson Hip 6-8 weeks Ollie Lord Knee/tibia Test Tom McCallum Ankle 1-2 weeks Trent McKenzie Quad 1-2 weeks Quinton Narkle Foot 4-6 weeks Sam Powell-Pepper Knee Season Ivan Soldo Knee 4-5 weeks Updated: April 30, 2024

Early prognosis

It's quite the list for Port, but it's not all bad news. Powell-Pepper was the heartbreak story from Friday night's win over St Kilda, with his ACL already repaired, while Soldo underwent an arthroscopy on Monday on a meniscus injury. In better news, captain Connor Rozee (hamstring) passed a fitness test, while Lord is also available ahead of time. – Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Noah Balta Knee 1 week Jacob Bauer Hamstring 1 week Judson Clarke ACL Season Mate Colina Back TBC - long term Liam Fawcett Back TBC - long term Josh Gibcus ACL Season Jacob Hopper Hamstring 3 weeks Tom Lynch Hamstring 7-9 weeks Dion Prestia Hamstring 1 week Jack Ross Foot 8 weeks Tim Taranto Wrist 6 weeks Updated: April 30, 2024

Early prognosis

There's a glimmer of light at the end of the tunnel, despite Hopper's return to football lasting just under half a match. Jayden Short (calf) and James Trezise (ankle) are available for selection this week, with Balta, Prestia and Bauer likely to be in the mix to face the Western Bulldogs next round. – Sarah Black

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Dan Butler Hamstring 3-4 weeks Hunter Clark Calf Test Brad Crouch Knee 2-3 weeks Liam Henry Hamstring 1 week Jack Higgins Suspension Round 11 Max King Knee Test Mason Wood Collarbone Test James Van Es Ankle TBC Updated: April 30, 2024

Early prognosis

King faces a fitness test on Thursday after missing the past fortnight with a knee injury, while Wood could also return after recovering from a broken collarbone. Clark will also need to prove his fitness later in the week after an interrupted start to the year due to a calf injury. Max Heath is available after exiting concussion protocols. – Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Harry Arnold Back 6-7 weeks Indhi Kirk Concussion 1 week Callum Mills Shoulder/calf 10 weeks Dane Rampe Hamstring Test Sam Reid Quad/foot TBC Corey Warner Ankle 3 weeks Updated: April 30, 2024

Early prognosis

Luke Parker has pulled up well from his 34-possession game in the VFL on Sunday and looks set to return to the senior side, although he'll have to get through training on Thursday to be declared a certain starter. Rampe will also be a watch at training this week as he looks to return from a hamstring injury. Mills suffered a calf injury running last week, pushing his long absence out by a further three weeks. Reid has suffered yet another setback, experiencing pain in his foot, with his return to play to be determined next week. Will Hayward copped a knock on Sunday and is one of a handful of players nursing niggles, but there are no other major injury concerns from the win over the Hawks. Warner and Kirk suffered setbacks in the VFL and have been sidelined. – Martin Smith

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Oscar Allen Knee 4-6 weeks Rhett Bazzo Groin 3-5 weeks Matt Flynn Knee 3-4 weeks Elijah Hewett Foot Post-bye Callum Jamieson Hamstring 5 weeks Updated: April 30, 2024

Early prognosis

The Eagles suffered no fresh injuries against Gold Coast and have the bonus of a refreshed Harley Reid after noticing the first-year star was struggling physically and giving him a rest. The club will confirm updated timelines on Tuesday, but the injury list remains thin, with predominantly tall players sidelined until around the mid-season bye. – Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Nick Coffield Shoulder 6-8 weeks Tom Liberatore Illness Test Aiden O'Driscoll Concussion Indefinite Bailey Smith Knee Season Lachie Smith Knee Test Cody Weightman Elbow 8-10 weeks Rhylee West Suspension Round 9 Updated: April 30, 2024

Early prognosis

Liberatore is expected to be available this Sunday after missing the past two games, firstly due to concussion and then due to illness. Weightman will be sidelined for at least a couple of months after dislocating his elbow again on the weekend. The small forward will undergo surgery this week and could miss up to 10 weeks. – Josh Gabelich