PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Wayne Milera Knee Season
Nick Murray Knee 3-5 weeks
Patrick Parnell Shoulder Season
Luke Pedlar Shouler TBC
Riley Thilthorpe Knee 8-10 weeks
Updated: April 30, 2024

Early prognosis

The Crows' injury list has thinned significantly, but Pedlar's recovery plan is uncertain as he visits a specialist to map a path forward following mixed scan results on a shoulder issue that has previously troubled him. Otherwise, Sam Berry (foot) and Brodie Smith (back) have recovered from their respective issues and will train fully this week with a view to putting their hands up for selection. – Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Cal Ah Chee  Hamstring 1 week
Will Ashcroft Knee TBC
Zac Bailey Ankle 3-4 weeks
Keidean Coleman Knee Season
Tom Doedee Knee Season
James Madden  Hamstring Test
Carter Michael Knee 2 weeks
Deven Robertson Shoulder 3 weeks
Updated: April 30, 2024

Early prognosis

Ruckman Oscar McInerney is back from concussion, while scans on Ah Chee's hamstring were quite positive, with the extra break between games meaning the utility will likely miss just one match. Madden left the field in the VFL last weekend but is a chance to play. – Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Matt Carroll Groin 4-6 weeks
Adam Cerra Hamstring Test
David Cuningham Calf Test
Sam Docherty Knee Season
Orazio Fantasia  Illness Test
Lachie Fogarty Wrist 3-5 weeks
Caleb Marchbank Back 2-3 weeks
Jack Martin Hamstring 1-2 weeks
Mitch McGovern Hamstring 1 week
Jesse Motlop Hamstring 2-3 weeks
Adam Saad Hamstring 4 weeks
Jack Silvagni Knee Season
Updated: April 30, 2024

Early prognosis

The Blues will put CerraCuningham and Fantasia through their paces this week before determining their availability to play the Pies on Friday night. McGovern is still at least one week away, while FogartyMarchbankMartinMotlop and Saad should be back within the next month. – Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Jordan De Goey  Groin Test
Josh Eyre Hamstring 3-4 weeks
Dan McStay Knee TBC
Tom Mitchell Foot Test
Oscar Steene Toe 12 weeks
Updated: April 30, 2024

Early prognosis

De Goey is in doubt for Friday night due to groin soreness following Anzac Day. Mitchell is also racing the clock to be fit due to a lingering foot issue that he has carried across the first two months of the season. Both missed training on Monday and may miss the clash against Carlton. Nathan Kreuger is available after recovering from a calf strain. Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Kaine Baldwin Foot 7 weeks
Jaiden Hunter Knee Season
Jye Menzie Shoulder 2 weeks
Archie Perkins Hamstring Test
Zach Reid Hamstring 1-2 weeks
Jordan Ridley Quad 3 weeks
Will Setterfield Knee 1-2 weeks
Updated: April 30, 2024

Early prognosis

There were no fresh injury concerns for the Bombers after Anzac Day, with forward Harry Jones cleared of any structural damage after receiving a knock to his face. Matt Guelfi made his return from a calf injury in the VFL and Perkins is pushing for selection this week. – Dejan Kalinic

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Jye Amiss Concussion Test
Josh Corbett Hip Season
Brennan Cox Hamstring 7-8 weeks
Josh Draper Hamstring Test
Odin Jones Concussion Test
Sebit Kuek Knee Season
Oscar McDonald Knee 12-14 weeks
Sam Switkowski Concussion Test
Conrad Williams Foot 1 week
Updated: April 30, 2024

Early prognosis

Draper faces a fitness test this week after experiencing a tight hamstring against the Western Bulldogs, which led to him being substituted at quarter-time. Switkowski was held back in round seven after experiencing delayed concussion symptoms and will need to train fully this week to play against Richmond. Amiss is also pushing to emerge from protocols and has passed all markers so far. – Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Patrick Dangerfield Hamstring 4-6 weeks
Mitch Edwards Back 2-3 weeks
Phoenix Foster Concussion TBC
Joe Furphy Ankle 1 week
Tom Stewart Concussion TBC
James Willis Illness Test
Oli Wiltshire Thumb 1 week
Updated: April 30, 2024

Early prognosis

Stewart will be assessed later in the week but is expected to return to face the Demons on Saturday night after missing last week's win over Carlton. However, the Cats will be missing Dangerfield for at least a month after another injury to the hamstring that sidelined him for three weeks earlier in the year. Youngsters Edwards and Furphy continue to close on playing returns. – Michael Rogers

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Malcolm Rosas jnr Hamstring 6 weeks
Lachie Weller Knee 12+ weeks
Updated: April 30, 2024

Early prognosis

Just two players on the list now with Connor Budarick back after missing a week with a hamstring problem. Sam Clohesy (wrist) and Bailey Humphrey (head) were cleared of any problems arising from Sunday's win over West Coast. Weller should re-join the main training group in the coming weeks. – Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Stephen Coniglio Knee Test
Adam Kennedy Knee Indefinite
James Leake Quad Indefinite
Braydon Preuss  Hamstring 4 weeks
Sam Taylor Concussion Test
Nathan Wardius Shin Indefinite
Updated: April 30, 2024

Early prognosis

The Giants are hopeful that Coniglio and Taylor will return for Saturday's clash with the Swans, but both will need to pass fitness tests later in the week. Preuss will miss the next month after an injury in the VFL. – Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Josh Bennetts Concussion Test
James Blanck Knee Season
Luke Breust Groin Test
Mabior Chol Suspension Round 9
Denver Grainger-Barras Toe 1-2 weeks
Changkuoth Jiath Quad 1 week
Mitch Lewis Knee TBC
Will McCabe Back 6-8 weeks
Cooper Stephens Achilles Test
Clay Tucker Ankle Test
Nick Watson Ankle Test
Updated: April 30, 2024

Early prognosis

Lewis has been ruled out for at least another week due to a lingering knee issue that is taking longer to heal than first hoped. Watson could return after missing a month with a syndesmosis injury, while Breust will also need to prove his fitness later in the week before being cleared to face the Western Bulldogs. Chad Wingard made a successful return in the VFL but won't be considered for an AFL return just yet. – Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Jake Bowey Collarbone 1 week
Jake Melksham Knee 6-8 weeks
Christian Salem Hamstring 2-3 weeks
Joel Smith Suspension Indefinite
Charlie Spargo Achilles 3-4 weeks
Updated: April 30, 2024

Early prognosis

Defender Bowey could return as early as next week to face Carlton, just seven weeks after shoulder surgery. Salem and small forward Spargo are also on track to return within the month. Clayton Oliver, Shane McAdam and Marty Hore all made successful returns from injury last week, the latter two via the VFL. - Alison O'Connor 

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Callum Coleman-Jones Achilles Season
Kallan Dawson Ankle 2-3 weeks
Hamish Free  Concussion Indefinite
Brayden George  Shoulder Indefinite
Josh Goater Achilles Season
Griffin Logue Knee 6-7 weeks
Jy Simpkin  Quad Test
Updated: April 30, 2024

Early prognosis

The Kangaroos have concerns over Simpkin, who pulled up sore ahead of Saturday's clash against the Saints. Free has suffered his second concussion of the season, so could be in the protocols for an extended period, while a luckless run for George continued in the VFL over the weekend. A specialist will determine a timeline for his return next week. Wil Dawson (shoulder), Eddie Ford (hip) and Cooper Harvey (syndesmosis) are all available for selection this week. – Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Aliir Aliir  Concussion TBC
Hugh Jackson Hip 6-8 weeks
Ollie Lord Knee/tibia Test
Tom McCallum Ankle 1-2 weeks
Trent McKenzie Quad 1-2 weeks
Quinton Narkle Foot 4-6 weeks
Sam Powell-Pepper  Knee Season
Ivan Soldo  Knee 4-5 weeks
Updated: April 30, 2024

Early prognosis

It's quite the list for Port, but it's not all bad news. Powell-Pepper was the heartbreak story from Friday night's win over St Kilda, with his ACL already repaired, while Soldo underwent an arthroscopy on Monday on a meniscus injury. In better news, captain Connor Rozee (hamstring) passed a fitness test, while Lord is also available ahead of time. – Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Noah Balta Knee 1 week
Jacob Bauer Hamstring 1 week
Judson Clarke ACL Season
Mate Colina Back TBC - long term
Liam Fawcett Back TBC - long term
Josh Gibcus ACL Season
Jacob Hopper Hamstring 3 weeks
Tom Lynch Hamstring 7-9 weeks
Dion Prestia Hamstring 1 week
Jack Ross Foot 8 weeks
Tim Taranto Wrist 6 weeks
Updated: April 30, 2024

Early prognosis

There's a glimmer of light at the end of the tunnel, despite Hopper's return to football lasting just under half a match. Jayden Short (calf) and James Trezise (ankle) are available for selection this week, with Balta, Prestia and Bauer likely to be in the mix to face the Western Bulldogs next round. – Sarah Black

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Dan Butler Hamstring 3-4 weeks
Hunter Clark Calf Test
Brad Crouch Knee 2-3 weeks
Liam Henry Hamstring 1 week
Jack Higgins Suspension Round 11
Max King Knee Test
Mason Wood Collarbone Test
James Van Es Ankle TBC
Updated: April 30, 2024

Early prognosis

King faces a fitness test on Thursday after missing the past fortnight with a knee injury, while Wood could also return after recovering from a broken collarbone. Clark will also need to prove his fitness later in the week after an interrupted start to the year due to a calf injury. Max Heath is available after exiting concussion protocols. – Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Harry Arnold Back 6-7 weeks
Indhi Kirk Concussion 1 week
Callum Mills Shoulder/calf 10 weeks
Dane Rampe Hamstring Test
Sam Reid Quad/foot TBC
Corey Warner Ankle 3 weeks
Updated: April 30, 2024

Early prognosis

Luke Parker has pulled up well from his 34-possession game in the VFL on Sunday and looks set to return to the senior side, although he'll have to get through training on Thursday to be declared a certain starter. Rampe will also be a watch at training this week as he looks to return from a hamstring injury. Mills suffered a calf injury running last week, pushing his long absence out by a further three weeks. Reid has suffered yet another setback, experiencing pain in his foot, with his return to play to be determined next week. Will Hayward copped a knock on Sunday and is one of a handful of players nursing niggles, but there are no other major injury concerns from the win over the Hawks. Warner and Kirk suffered setbacks in the VFL and have been sidelined. – Martin Smith

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Oscar Allen Knee 4-6 weeks
Rhett Bazzo Groin 3-5 weeks
Matt Flynn Knee 3-4 weeks
Elijah Hewett Foot Post-bye
Callum Jamieson Hamstring 5 weeks
Updated: April 30, 2024

Early prognosis

The Eagles suffered no fresh injuries against Gold Coast and have the bonus of a refreshed Harley Reid after noticing the first-year star was struggling physically and giving him a rest. The club will confirm updated timelines on Tuesday, but the injury list remains thin, with predominantly tall players sidelined until around the mid-season bye. – Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Nick Coffield Shoulder 6-8 weeks
Tom Liberatore Illness Test
Aiden O'Driscoll Concussion Indefinite
Bailey Smith Knee Season
Lachie Smith Knee Test
Cody Weightman  Elbow 8-10 weeks
Rhylee West Suspension Round 9
Updated: April 30, 2024

Early prognosis

Liberatore is expected to be available this Sunday after missing the past two games, firstly due to concussion and then due to illness. Weightman will be sidelined for at least a couple of months after dislocating his elbow again on the weekend. The small forward will undergo surgery this week and could miss up to 10 weeks.  Josh Gabelich