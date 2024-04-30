Callum Mills' return from injury is delayed after suffering another injury

Portrait of Sydney player Callum Mills ahead of the 2024 season. Picture: Phil Hillyard

SYDNEY captain Callum Mills has suffered a fresh injury blow, with a calf injury extending his long absence from the side for another few weeks.

Mills hasn't played at all this season after suffering a shoulder injury in a Mad Monday mishap with a teammate last year, which required surgery.

The 27-year-old was expected to return in the middle of the year, but has had his absence extended by a few weeks after he suffered a low-grade calf strain while running last weekend.

Sam Reid has also suffered a fresh setback, with scans revealing the luckless tall has some low grade stress in his foot while he's already been sidelined with a quad strain. His return to play timeline will become clearer next week.

Sam Reid during Sydney's training session on January 19, 2024. Picture: Phil Hillyard

In good news for the Swans, Luke Parker is expected to return this week from a broken arm after impressing on his return to the VFL on Sunday, while fellow veteran Dane Rampe will be put through his paces at training this week as he seeks to return from a hamstring issue.

Will Hayward is one of a handful of players who pulled up sore from the win over Hawthorn on Sunday, but the club is confident they'll be right for the Sydney derby on Saturday.

"We've got a couple of blokes that we need to get through the week as far as how they pulled up," coach John Longmire said on Tuesday.

"We've got a six-day break obviously so hopefully those guys pull up okay and are feeling good this week.

"We've got Parker and Rampe and we'll see how training goes this week.

"I think that Parks has pulled up okay. We'll sit down Thursday after training and pick the team hoping that those two are available."