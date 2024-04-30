Patrick Dangerfield will miss between four and six weeks after another hamstring injury at the weekend

Patrick Dangerfield in action during the match between Geelong and Carlton at the MCG in round seven, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

GEELONG captain Patrick Dangerfield will miss up to six games after straining his hamstring again during Saturday's 13-point win over Carlton at the MCG.

The 34-year-old was substituted out of the game before half-time after suffering the second strain of his left hamstring of the season in just his second game back.

The Cats have ruled the eight-time All-Australian out of at least the next four games against Melbourne, Port Adelaide, Gold Coast and Greater Western Sydney.

Dangerfield missed the Cats' first three games in April, including Easter Monday and Gather Round after straining his hamstring in round two, but returned against Brisbane before making a dominant start against the Blues.

The Brownlow medallist missed four games last year due to a low-grade hamstring strain but returned to play out the season.

Before the Cats went all the way in 2022, Dangerfield missed five weeks midway through the season due to a calf injury and was managed during the back end of the season to maximise his impact in September.

Geelong has worked closely with Adelaide-based physio Dr Steve Saunders in recent years and will take a conservative approach with the 325-game veteran.

The Cats took their time preparing Cam Guthrie to return last weekend after the two-time best and fairest winner strained his quad in a practice match during the pre-season.

Guthrie made an instant impact in his first game since round six last year, finishing with 27 disposals against Michael Voss' side.

Cam Guthrie in action during the R7 match between Geelong and Carlton at the MCG on April 27, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Geelong is set to regain vice-captain Tom Stewart for the clash against the Demons at the MCG, after the five-time All-Australian defender missed on the weekend due to the concussion he suffered in the win over Brisbane.

After missing out on the finals for only the second time under Chris Scott last year, the Cats are 7-0 for the first time since 2013 and look poised for another deep September run.