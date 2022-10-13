The AFL wishes to congratulate Chris Judd for his induction into the Sport Australia Hall of Fame (SAHOF).

Two-time Brownlow medallist and six-time AFL All-Australian Chris Judd, was one of the most decorated and dynamic footballers of the modern era.

Judd captained both West Coast and Carlton, playing 279 games and kicking 228 goals between 2022-2015.

Inducted into the Australian Football Hall of Fame last year in his first year of eligibility, Judd was a consistent high-performer in big games, winning the Norm Smith Medal win in a losing team in 2005 before he captained the Eagles to the 2006 flag.

Andrew Dillon, Executive General Manager Football Operations, congratulated Chris Judd on his well-deserved achievement.

"Chris Judd is a highly regarded player both on and off the field, his induction into the Sport Australia Hall of Fame is a magnificent achievement," Dillon said.

"Inductees feature some of our nation’s biggest sporting champions, so it is wonderful to see an AFL player added to the prestigious list.

"Well done to Chris Judd and his family as they celebrate this milestone, which adds another achievement to his outstanding career."

All inductees will be honoured in a television special, ‘Sport Australia Hall of Fame - Heroes and Legends’ on Thursday, December 8 on the Seven Network.